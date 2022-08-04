Open Menu

Duke Realty shells out nearly $100M for empty land in the Inland Empire

Industrial REIT buys 30 acres in development-friendly city of Perris

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 04, 2022 01:45 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Duke Realty's James Connor (Duke Realty, Getty, Google Maps)
Duke Realty’s James Connor (Duke Realty, Getty, Google Maps)

Duke Realty, a soon-to-be subsidiary of Prologis, has shelled out nearly $100 million for several plots of empty land in the Inland Empire, The Real Deal has learned.

The industrial REIT bought about 30 acres in the Riverside County city of Perris for $97 million, or about $3.2 million per acre, according to public records filed last week. Duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An entity called Ramona Development, managed by Timothy Calandra, sold all 13 parcels of land, located between Brennan and Webster Avenue on the Ramona Expressway. Calandra is also listed as a principal of Starcrest Products of California, a manufacturer that occupies a warehouse nearby.

The city of Perris has already approved a plan to redevelop more than 3,500 acres of residential and vacant land into light industrial and commercial properties, according to city documents. Duke Realty has not filed any public plans to build on the newly acquired sites.

It’s not Duke’s first venture into Perris, known historically as a railway city. In December, the company pre-leased a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse at 728 West Rider Street, which it finished building earlier this year, to third-party logistics firm Lecangs.

Duke isn’t the only developer moving into Perris. First Industrial Realty Trust recently finished construction of a 303,000-square-foot warehouse in the city, also located within the perimeters of the city’s industrial plan at East Rider Street and Wilson Avenue. The Chicago-based firm said that property has already been leased.

Any building Duke builds on its new land will not likely be finished before Prologis closes its proposed $26 billion acquisition of Duke, which is expected to happen in the fourth quarter. With the deal, Prologis will assume control of more than 15 million additional square feet of industrial space in Southern California, plus vacant land for development.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentDuke Realtyindustrial real estateInland Empireinvestment salesPerrisRiverside County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cottonwood’s Mark Green and Silver Creek's Franck Ruimy with 8850 Sunset Blvd (8850 Sunset Blvd , LinkedIn, Stan Hope Capitol, Getty)
    Reimagined Viper Room’s developer scores $60M loan
    Reimagined Viper Room’s developer scores $60M loan
    Lithia Motors' Mark DeBoer and rendering of new Porsche dealership (City of Los Angeles, Getty, LinikedIn)
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Preylock’s Brett Lipman and an Amazon warehouse at 12945 Ladera Drive NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico (Getty, Linkedin, Amazon.com, Inc./Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)
    LA investment firm Preylock scores $581M loan for Amazon-leased warehouses
    LA investment firm Preylock scores $581M loan for Amazon-leased warehouses
    Rendering of 1111 Sunset Blvd and Palisades Capital Partners' Brian Falls (1111 Sunset Blvd, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Newly approved Sunset Boulevard megaproject up for sale
    Newly approved Sunset Boulevard megaproject up for sale
    Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang (Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor, Getty Images)
    Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
    Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
    Harbor Group International's Jordan Stone and 230 West 3rd Street, 101 Alamitos Avenue and 434 East 4th Street (Harbor Group International, Realtor, Loopnet, Getty)
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Harbor Group buys multifamily portfolio in Long Beach for $180M
    Rexford's Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 6000 and 6027 Bandini Boulevard (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Mexican banking heir sells Commerce industrials to Rexford for $92M
    Dae Yong Lee and a rendering of the new apartment complex in Westlake (LA City Planning, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    Development firm linked to bribery convict plans Westlake apartment project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.