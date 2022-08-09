Open Menu

Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years

Last quarter 22% of space sat empty, but rental rates went up

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 09, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Long Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Long Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Office vacancies in Downtown Long Beach have hit their highest point in 20 years, with nearly a quarter of its offices empty.

Even with office rental rates lower than in other nearby cities, Downtown Long Beach had a vacancy rate of 22.4 percent last quarter, the Long Beach Business Journal reported, citing a new study.

A shift toward remote work outside the office played a major role in the growing number of vacancies, with small businesses slowly starting to move out of their spaces, according to a report by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and public policy analyst Morris Mills.

“[For] an office of about eight or 10 people, it might not be in their budget or there is no reason for them to keep paying rent,” Mills said. “So they are corroding away like that.”

Vacancies in some of Downtown’s biggest Class A buildings — Landmark Square, One World Trade Center and Shoreline Square Tower — contributed to a decline that began with the dawn of the pandemic in early 2020.

The total occupancy rate of those three properties dropped from an average of 74 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to 66 percent last quarter.

Looking ahead, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance expects even more businesses will shrink their office footprints.

At the same time, the occupancy rate for older Class C buildings rose to 89 percent last quarter, from 83 percent in the second quarter of last year. Mills said the lower price may make older buildings more attractive.

Even with the spike in Downtown vacancies, the average asking rent per square foot increased by 3.6 percent to $2.56, with the primary culprit being inflation, according to Mills. The cost of operations for office buildings, from maintenance workers to air conditioning, has boosted rents as demand falters.

More than a quarter of all the office space in Los Angeles County was available for lease or sublease in the first quarter of this year, up nearly a full percentage point from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Savills.

The San Gabriel Valley was the tightest office market across L.A. County in the first quarter, with a vacancy rate of 13 percent.

Meanwhile, tech and streaming companies are ratcheting back their office presence in Silicon Beach, as both industries struggle with declining stock prices, hiring freezes and remote work.

– Dana Bartholomew




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDowntown Long BeachLos Angeles office marketOffice Marketrentsvacancies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Initiative to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee with the Pierce National Life Building (LinkedIn, Google maps)
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    The Home Depot's Ted Decker with 16830 Devonshire St
    Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
    Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
    SteelWave's Barry DiRaimondo with 1382 Bell Avenue (LinkedIn, JLL)
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    Restaurant owner Tony Roman and Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, 21501 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach (Basilico’s Pasta E Vino/Facebook, Google Maps, Getty)
    Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord
    Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord
    Cottonwood’s Mark Green and Silver Creek's Franck Ruimy with 8850 Sunset Blvd (8850 Sunset Blvd , LinkedIn, Stan Hope Capitol, Getty)
    Reimagined Viper Room’s developer scores $60M loan
    Reimagined Viper Room’s developer scores $60M loan
    Lithia Motors' Mark DeBoer and rendering of new Porsche dealership (City of Los Angeles, Getty, LinikedIn)
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Going up: Lithia Motors plans five-story Porsche dealership near DTLA
    Sprouts Farmers Market ceo Jack Sinclair with 1829 E. Orangethorpe in Fullerton (Sprouts, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.