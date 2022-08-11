Open Menu

Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier

Premier Auto Credit will lease 113K sf property

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 11, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with 425 East Colorado Street (Brookfield's Real Estate Group, LoopNet)
Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with 425 East Colorado Street (Brookfield’s Real Estate Group, LoopNet)

Brookfield has cashed out of an office building in Glendale, selling the property to an auto loan company.

An entity linked to the president of Premier Auto Credit, Sean Rastegar, bought the 113,000-square-foot building at 425 East Colorado Street for $23 million, according to public records filed with L.A. County last month. The deal came out to around $200 per square foot.

Rastegar bought the property using a $17 million loan from Umpqua Bank, records show. He will lease the property back to Premier Auto Credit, which is headquartered in Van Nuys.

Brookfield had taken over the property in 2012 as part of foreclosure proceedings, records show. In recent years, the firm struggled to lease out the majority of the building. As of last year, about 86,000 square feet of space at the property was up for lease.

Marketing materials from brokerage CBRE for the building show Brookfield was asking $2.60 per square foot in rent. Average asking rents for Class B office buildings across Glendale, Pasadena and Burbank in the second quarter were $3.07 per square foot a month, according to JLL.

To take up 86,000 square feet under a lease, Premier Auto Credit would have had to shell out $223,600 a month or $2.7 million a year.

Though financial terms of the loan were not disclosed, current interest rates for commercial mortgages stood at more than 4.5 percent in April, according to data from Real Capital Analytics earlier this year, and are higher now, considering the Federal Reserve’s double rate hikes over the summer.

A 10-year, $17 million commercial mortgage with a 4.5 percent interest rate would mean monthly payments of $176,185 per month — significantly less than monthly rents.

The deal beat out another sale earlier this month for the cheapest office sale in Glendale in recent months. At $200 per square foot, the deal was less than Hacienda Associates’ purchase of a 126,500-square-foot office building at 225 West Broadway for $27.5 million, or $217 per square foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrookfieldCommercial Real EstateGlendaleinvestment salesLA Office MarketOffice Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman with 6700 8th Street, 22642 Lambert Street and 23512 Commerce Center (Getty, PS Business Parks, LoopNet)
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    Laguna Point Properties’ founding principal Barry Shy and 111 W 7th Street (Getty Images, Google maps)
    Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
    Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit
    Joel Schreiber and 801 South Broadway (Google Maps)
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Redcar Properties' Jim Jacobsen and 843 North Spring Street (LinkedIn, Lever Architecture)
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    Initiative to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless
    Long Beach (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
    Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee with the Pierce National Life Building (LinkedIn, Google maps)
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
    SteelWave's Barry DiRaimondo with 1382 Bell Avenue (LinkedIn, JLL)
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.