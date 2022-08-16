Open Menu

Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills

Jeweler to the stars moves from sidewalk location to fifth-story penthouse

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 16, 2022 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Martin Katz and Fred Hayman building at 190 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills (GIA, Loopnet, Getty)
Martin Katz and Fred Hayman building at 190 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills (GIA, Loopnet, Getty)

Martin Katz is moving up in Beverly Hills.

The jeweler to the stars whose baubles have long lit up Hollywood red carpets is moving from a curbside storefront on Brighton Way to the top floor of the five-story Fred Hayman building at 190 North Canon Drive, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.

The new store will be open to the public in September, according to a company announcement.

The move to the 1,500-square-foot penthouse suite and terrace will support Katz’s expansion into a lifestyle brand and offer customers a high-end experience while shopping. An unnamed “lifestyle brand” will be developed by Manhattan Beach-based marketing agency Prominent Brand+Talent.

The Katz’s lifestyle brand will include products across a broad range of categories, including apparel, beauty, bridal, home décor and gourmet foods. There are also plans for Martin Katz retail stores in select cities and hotel boutiques around the world.

Martin Katz, a firm founded in 1988 by the jeweler, claims to be the first independent jewelry store featured on major red carpet events.

Business soared when actress Sharon Stone wore Katz’s choker and earrings to the “Basic Instinct” premiere in 1992. Since then, the designer’s work has graced the ears, necks and wrists of more than 500 celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, according to the firm.

Katz spent more than two decades at his Brighton Way location, but decided the new spot would allow him to focus on one-of-a-kind pieces and have more time with clients. Katz’s pieces range in price from about $2,800 to $2 million.

“Our new location … offers a less formal and uniquely comfortable setting to enjoy a special jewelry experience like no other,” Katz said in a statement. “My hope is that our penthouse will not just be a place to shop, but also become a social destination in itself.”

The loft location might also help the luxury jeweler stay clear of smash-and-grab heists, similar to the daylight theft of $5 million in jewelry in Beverly Hills last March.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCommercial Real EstatejewelerMartin Katzred carpetrelocationsmash-and-grab

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    East End Capital's Shep Wainwright with rendering ADLA Campus (East End Capital, Grimshaw)
    East End Capital eyes $1B film studio in Arts District
    East End Capital eyes $1B film studio in Arts District
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman with 6700 8th Street, 22642 Lambert Street and 23512 Commerce Center (Getty, PS Business Parks, LoopNet)
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with 425 East Colorado Street (Brookfield's Real Estate Group, LoopNet)
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    Ben Affleck and 1172 Napoli Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Ben Affleck lists Pacific Palisades mansion for $30M
    Ben Affleck lists Pacific Palisades mansion for $30M
    Canyon Capital Advisors' Mitchell Julis with 1109 Calle Vista Drive (Canyon Capital Advisors, Victoria Risko)
    Hedge fund chief’s Beverly Hills house takes 21% price cut
    Hedge fund chief’s Beverly Hills house takes 21% price cut
    Joel Schreiber and 801 South Broadway (Google Maps)
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Former WeWork investor enters Chapter 11 for DTLA “metaverse hub”
    Redcar Properties' Jim Jacobsen and 843 North Spring Street (LinkedIn, Lever Architecture)
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    Mercedes Abramo, CEO of Cartier North America, and 370 North Rodeo Drive (Getty Images, Gensler)
    Cartier delays building Rodeo Drive store
    Cartier delays building Rodeo Drive store
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.