Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills

Martin Katz is moving up in Beverly Hills.

The jeweler to the stars whose baubles have long lit up Hollywood red carpets is moving from a curbside storefront on Brighton Way to the top floor of the five-story Fred Hayman building at 190 North Canon Drive, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.

The new store will be open to the public in September, according to a company announcement.

The move to the 1,500-square-foot penthouse suite and terrace will support Katz’s expansion into a lifestyle brand and offer customers a high-end experience while shopping. An unnamed “lifestyle brand” will be developed by Manhattan Beach-based marketing agency Prominent Brand+Talent.

The Katz’s lifestyle brand will include products across a broad range of categories, including apparel, beauty, bridal, home décor and gourmet foods. There are also plans for Martin Katz retail stores in select cities and hotel boutiques around the world.

Martin Katz, a firm founded in 1988 by the jeweler, claims to be the first independent jewelry store featured on major red carpet events.

Business soared when actress Sharon Stone wore Katz’s choker and earrings to the “Basic Instinct” premiere in 1992. Since then, the designer’s work has graced the ears, necks and wrists of more than 500 celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, according to the firm.

Katz spent more than two decades at his Brighton Way location, but decided the new spot would allow him to focus on one-of-a-kind pieces and have more time with clients. Katz’s pieces range in price from about $2,800 to $2 million.

“Our new location … offers a less formal and uniquely comfortable setting to enjoy a special jewelry experience like no other,” Katz said in a statement. “My hope is that our penthouse will not just be a place to shop, but also become a social destination in itself.”

The loft location might also help the luxury jeweler stay clear of smash-and-grab heists, similar to the daylight theft of $5 million in jewelry in Beverly Hills last March.

— Dana Bartholomew