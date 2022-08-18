Open Menu

Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown

Developer adds to string of residential towers on Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 18, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
Jamison Services is tearing it up in Koreatown.

The Los Angeles neighborhood’s most prolific developer has demolished a commercial building near Lafayette Park to build a seven-story apartment building at 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for a 188-unit building with 867 square feet for a ground-floor shop or restaurant on the now-vacant lot. An underground parking garage would serve 117 cars on two levels.

Requested approvals include Transit Oriented Communities affordable housing incentives, which allow greater density and reduced parking in exchange for 17 affordable new apartments for extremely low-income households.

The gray-and-white building, designed by DG Architectural Consulting and Gaudet Design Group, would include a rooftop patio deck and inner courtyard.

“The upper building facade has been designed to evoke the boulevard’s classic and elegant residential towers by utilizing vertical window clusters alternating with dark metal and light stucco panels,” reads a design narrative included with the project’s entitlement package.

The base of the building would include a grand residential entrance portico faced with Calacatta tile, with a warm tile accent at the base of the retail store.

The project is the third Jamison development on Wilshire, between Hoover Street and Wilshire Place, after the 25-story, 644-unit Kurve on Wilshire tower and a 262-unit building proposed at 3020 Wilshire Boulevard

Jamison Services is a unit of Jamison Properties, Koreatown’s largest commercial landlord.

Jamison Services just filed plans to convert the 13-story Pierce National Life Building, an office fixture in Koreatown for a half century at 3807-3815 Wilshire Boulevard, into 176 apartments.

It owns other office and residential buildings near Wilshire/Western Station, including the Art Deco Wilshire Professional Building. It just broke ground on a 230-unit apartment building next door.

In June, Jamison Properties won preliminary approval to build a 127-unit, mixed-use tower at 626 Kingsley Drive in Koreatown.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
