Open Menu

Jamison’s latest Ktown project gets planning OK

127-unit project reflects trend with more than 80 percent studios

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 06, 2022 10:30 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jamison's Jaime Lee and a rendering of 626 South Kingsley Drive (LA City Planning, Connect Conferences)
Jamison’s Jaime Lee and a rendering of 626 South Kingsley Drive (LA City Planning, Connect Conferences)

The City of Los Angeles planning department has approved a major mixed-use project from the prolific Koreatown developer Jamison Properties.

The project, which would rise seven stories and include 127 residential units, is located at 626 Kingsley Drive, in the heart of Koreatown. An entity affiliated with Jamison filed the project application in January, and the planning department granted its conditional approval in May.

Jamison CEO Jaime Lee did not respond to a request for comment.

Property records show that the developer bought the property for $6 million in February 2021, through an entity called 626 Kingsley Qoz. The seller at the time was a trust tied to Jang Hee Lee, who had bought the property in 1995 for $600,000.

It was unclear whether Jang Hee Lee has any relation to the Lee family that operates Jamison. Dr. David Y. Lee, the firm’s founder, began buying up Koreatown properties in the 1990s, when property prices in the neighborhood were low following the 1992 riots. The company has since become an influential property developer in Los Angeles. Jamison has owned a large swath of Koreatown for decades— both commercial and residential buildings — and in recent years has also gone on a building spree, pursuing dozens of new multifamily projects in Koreatown and elsewhere, including the 13-story residential building “Gemma,” 23-story “Kurve” and eight-story “Crosby.”

Renderings for the firm’s Kingsley project show a contemporary, rectangular design with large balconies and a rooftop. Of the project’s planned 127 units, 108 are slated to be studios — an indication of rising demand, and developers’ profit calculations, for small apartments in central L.A. The other 19 units will be one-bedroom, while 14 units will also be set aside for extremely low income tenants, in line with Transit Oriented Communities program requirements.

The residential complex will also have a club room, meeting space and fitness center. The building plans include 350 square feet of ground level commercial space and 38 total car parking spaces.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentKoreatown

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3303 South Archibald Avenue,  Waterton's David Schwartz and Bridge's Robert Morse (Waterton, Bridge, Apartments)
    Chicago investor joins rush to Inland Empire multifamily with 736-unit buy
    Chicago investor joins rush to Inland Empire multifamily with 736-unit buy
    Chip Brown with 1711 E 15th St (InSite, Redfin) Self Storage, LA
    Self storage still hot: Developer plans four-story facility south of DTLA
    Self storage still hot: Developer plans four-story facility south of DTLA
    A rendering of the proposed building at 2845 West Boulevard (LA City Planning, iStock)
    Another turn toward density planned for West Adams
    Another turn toward density planned for West Adams
    A rendering of the planned project at 1591 East Vernon Avenue in the South L.A. neighborhood of Central Alameda (Los Angeles City Planning/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    How it’s going in South LA: developer eyes 23 units in place of duplex
    How it’s going in South LA: developer eyes 23 units in place of duplex
    Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah (iStock, KUNA/CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    You can see Kuwaiti embezzlement case from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    You can see Kuwaiti embezzlement case from Mountain of Beverly Hills
    Frank Gehry and the Ocean Avenue Project (Getty, Ocean Avenue Project, iStock)
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    Frank Gehry’s long-awaited Santa Monica project takes big step forward
    LuMar's Babak Nehoray with 10756 W Wilkins Ave (Babak Nehoray, Avvo, Labyrinth)
    Developers plan five-story apartment building in place of single-family home in Westwood
    Developers plan five-story apartment building in place of single-family home in Westwood
    Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo and attorney general Rob Bonta (iStock, Rob Bonta, City of Pasadena, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Pasadena withstands AG’s slings and arrows on SB 9
    Pasadena withstands AG’s slings and arrows on SB 9
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.