Open Menu

Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach

Waterfront site would host 2,200 homes, 500K sf of offices plus a hotel

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 18, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Next Century Power's Leo Pustilnikov with 1100 N. Harbor Dr
Next Century Power’s Leo Pustilnikov with 1100 N. Harbor Dr (CoStar, Google Maps)

A 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach could turn into a mixed-use waterfront development of offices, a hotel and more than 2,200 homes, if a local developer gets his way.

Next Century Power, a firm owned by developer Leo Pustilnikov, has filed plans to redevelop the AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported. Nearby property owned by the company would expand the project to 51 acres.

Pustilnikov, a partner in SLH Investments of Los Angeles, bought the 74-year-old natural gas plant from AES Corp. in 2018 for undisclosed terms. The plant is slated to close this year, ending power generation at the site since 1907.

Plans call for demolishing the plant and replacing it with One Redondo – a sprawling development including more than 2 million square feet of housing, 510,000 square feet of offices and a 60,000-square-foot hotel surrounding a 22.5-acre park.

Five residential buildings would include 2,230 housing units, according to a project map, of which nearly 460 units would be set aside as affordable for low-income households.

In addition to unspecified space for shops and restaurants, Redondo One would include a 300-room hotel at the southeast corner.

Plans also call for converting an existing boiler into an 80,000 square-foot office and leaving one of the eight smoke stacks as a tribute to the property’s past.

The plant’s powerhouse along Harbor Drive would also remain as a giant 67,000-square-foot event space.

Five garages would include nearly 2 million square feet of parking.

Pustilnikov hopes to fast-track the project through SB 330, a state bill that aims to spur housing development.

Also, he has applied to fast-track another mixed-use development at 1021 North Harbor Drive, the site of the old SeaLab. That project calls for 30 apartments, including six set aside as affordable for low-income households, and 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

He may get major pushback from the city of Redondo Beach and residents, who had hoped to see the power plant site – now zoned for a power plant or park uses – turned into a public park. Nearly 6 acres of the property are protected as wetlands.

Redondo Mayor Bill Brand — who for 17 years has sought to convert the AES plant into a park – once helped kill plans to revitalize the Redondo Beach waterfront.

Pending approvals, the developer aims to begin demolition in 2024 – barring lawsuits or other snags – and complete the project by 2028.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AES power plantLeo Pustilnikovmixed use developmentNext Century PowerRedevelopmentRedondo Beachresidential real estateSouth Bay

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Avanath's Daryl Carter with Baldwin Village Apartments (LinkedIn)
    Avanath and LA agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    Avanath and LA agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    Chris Pearson with 22111 Erwin Street (MTV, Google Maps)
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    Kayne Anderson Capital's JC Frey and 500 North Poinsettia Avenue (Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Zillow)
    Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M
    Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M
    (Getty)
    Long Beach poised to enforce coastal short-term rental rules
    Long Beach poised to enforce coastal short-term rental rules
    Worthe Real Estate's Jeff Worthe with 3201 W. Olive Avenue (Getty Images, Wolcott Architecture)
    Prominent Burbank intersection to feature 144-unit apartment project
    Prominent Burbank intersection to feature 144-unit apartment project
    Bridge Investment Group Holdings' Jonathan Slager and 2235 West Broadway in Anaheim (Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Madison Park)
    Anaheim multifamily sets 10-year record with $284M sale
    Anaheim multifamily sets 10-year record with $284M sale
    Redcar Properties' Jim Jacobsen and 843 North Spring Street (LinkedIn, Lever Architecture)
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.