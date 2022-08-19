Open Menu

3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove

Tower would replace a 71-year-old office building at Wilshire and San Vicente

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 19, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
3D Investments’s Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)

A local developer wants to bulldoze a 71-year-old office building in Beverly Grove and build a 20-story, mixed-use apartment building.

3D Investments, based in Beverly Hills, has filed plans to build the 77-unit tower at 6527-6535 Wilshire Boulevard, at the corner of San Vicente Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The development would require razing Anderson Place, an 18,000-square-foot commercial building. The gabled, two-story brick building with dormer windows was built in 1951.

Plans call for a 243-foot tall building with 77 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. A parking garage, above and below ground, would serve 151 cars.

The developer would be allowed increased density and floor area through Transit Oriented Communities affordable housing incentives in exchange for eight affordable apartments for households earning extremely low-income.

The building, designed by Abramson Architects of West Adams, would be sheathed in gray metal and glass, with varied horizontal windows and perforated panels hiding three floors of above-grade parking.

It would include a fitness center, club rooms, co-working space, a landscaped terrace deck and rooftop pool.

Pending approval, 3D Investments could break ground in early 2024 and complete construction by spring 2026.

3D Investments, a family-owned firm led by Joseph Daneshgar, has owned and operated retail centers, regional malls, apartment complexes, office buildings and hotels for four decades, with major investments in Nevada.

In January, 3D paid $216 million for Tivoli Village, an open-air mall with 670,000 square feet of offices, shops and restaurants in Las Vegas. It was the biggest mixed-use commercial deal there since 2017.

In 2018, Daneshgar paid $44 million for Boca Raton, a 200-unit luxury condo complex south of the Las Vegas Strip. The next year, his company bought nearly 60 acres east of the Strip for $130 million. It also acquired Las Vegas Grand, a 212-unit apartment complex for nearly $48 million.

Adam Daneshgar, his son, founded Langdon Street Capital of Beverly Hills and bought the century-old Grand Central Market and Million Dollar Theater in Downtown Los Angeles in 2017.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    3D Investmentsbeverly grovedemolitionJoseph DaneshgarLangdon Street CapitalLos Angelesmixed use developmentMultifamilyresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    46-percent rise in SoCal home payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    1109 Calle Vista (Redfin, Getty Images)
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and developer Rick Caruso with CBS Television City (Hackman Capital Partners, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Avanath's Daryl Carter with Baldwin Village Apartments (LinkedIn)
    Avanath and public agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    Avanath and public agency pay $220M for Baldwin Village apartments
    Chris Pearson with 22111 Erwin Street (MTV, Google Maps)
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.