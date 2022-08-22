Open Menu

Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate

Instead of underpricing, brokers set the asking close to market value because “you just want offers”

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 22, 2022 04:09 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)
Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)

Bidding wars for Los Angeles homes peaked last quarter, according to a Douglas Elliman report.

With interest rate hikes slowing down the market, the report forecasts that bidding wars will probably decrease in the third quarter, according to Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel Inc., the appraising company which assembles Douglas Elliman reports.

Many Los Angeles real estate agents agreed with the forecast, and they’re scaling back on the sale strategy of underpricing. For years it was common practice to set the asking price of a house at least 5 percent below value to set the stage for a bidding war and garner a higher closing price.

“You cannot start low to get a high price anymore,” said Derek Reilly of Westside Expert at Keller Williams based in Santa Monica. “You have to start with what it’s worth and get comfortable with the possibility of strategic price corrections. … This market has shifted. You just want offers.”

While inventory is fairly low in Los Angeles and home prices are still high, consumers’ appetite to get involved in the roller coaster of a bidding war has subsided, Reilly added.

The Douglas Elliman report found that in the second quarter, more than half of the homes sold in the the area spanning from Downtown Los Angeles to the Westside experienced a bidding war which pushed closing prices over the original asking price.

Since May, prospective buyers have not been as responsive to pressures to place a bid quickly. However, Reilly contended that the market is stabilizing, and business is still fairly good.

“Buyers don’t have to go to a property with a checkbook or cash in hand. They now have the advantage of taking some time to look around, and that’s exactly what they are doing. The new normal is that things are going to sell slower, and that’s OK because at the end of the day, homes are still selling,” he said.

Down the coast in Manhattan Beach, Cindy Carvel of Douglas Elliman also scaled back underpricing. “We’re not going to the market with event pricing of 10 percent below where you’d get a lot of eyes on the property,” Carvel said.

She and her business partner, Misty Frasier at Carvel Frasier Group at Douglas Elliman, still try to underprice when they get permission from their client.

“We’re going just below perceived market value. You’re still going to get more eyes and offers. But you’re going to close 2 to 10 percent above the asking price,” she said. By contrast, at the peak of last year’s overheated market, event pricing could drive a closing 12 to 20 percent above the asking price, Carvel noted.

Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates of Beverly Hills, said she occasionally will underprice a home if the situation is right, but she finds herself increasingly managing client expectations.

“As far as pricing, it’s more directed for where it should sell for based on its comps or the true value,” Maize said. “It’s important to have a conversation and say that the market has changed. You’re going to have to be more patient. It’s still a good market, but it might not move as quickly as it did four months ago.”

She also forecast that underpricing will make a comeback, perhaps in early 2023.

“If there are no more rate hikes over a period of two to three months, if there’s no doom and gloom, then I’ll go back to implementing the underpricing strategy to attract multiple offers,” she said.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home priceshousing marketLos Angelesresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Realty World Capero's Louis Teque (Louis Teque 2124, Superior Court of California, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    46-percent rise in SoCal home payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    1109 Calle Vista (Redfin, Getty Images)
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and developer Rick Caruso with CBS Television City (Hackman Capital Partners, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.