Open Menu

Pacific Oak raises $95M on Israeli bond market

Investment firm moves out of offices, into apartment assets

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 22, 2022 01:24 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Pacific Oak co-founders Keith Hall and Peter McMillan (Pacific Oak, Getty Images)
From left: Pacific Oak co-founders Keith Hall and Peter McMillan (Pacific Oak, Getty Images)

Pacific Oak Strategic Advisors has found some fresh capital from Israeli investors.

The L.A.-based real estate investment firm raised $95.1 million in May by issuing new bonds to registered investors in Israel, according to SEC filings and bond documents filed with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The new bonds, which bear interest at 3.93 percent a year, were issued in addition to the $257 million worth of debt issued to Israeli investors since the beginning of 2020, according to previous SEC filings. The firm currently has around $314 million in Israeli bonds on its balance sheet and uses the proceeds for investments.

Pacific Oak has raised money through Israeli bond offerings since 2016, when it first raised $250 million in 4.25 percent bonds — one of many developers that saw the Israeli bond market as a way to obtain a cheaper source of capital. By issuing bonds in Israel, these firms discovered they were able to raise debt for properties without a mortgage and obtain favorable and lower interest rates.

Some firms took it too far. In 2020, Starwood Capital Group defaulted on at least $250 million worth of Israeli bonds tied to a regional shopping mall portfolio. The Israel Securities Authority is now providing financial support for a class action lawsuit against Starwood, which alleges the company misled investigators about the risks of investing in bonds backed by struggling retail properties in the U.S.

Pacific Oak’s recent raise wasn’t enough to save a loan tied to 110 William Street in New York’s Financial District. Earlier this month, the firm disclosed it defaulted on a loan on the 32-story tower along with its partner Savanna.

A lender was not disclosed, but Invesco Real Estate provided Pacific Oak and Savanna with a $349 million refi for the building in 2019. Pacific Oak has a 60 percent ownership in the joint venture with Savanna that owns the building.

Last year, Pacific Oak sold off a 435,000-square-foot office tower in Orange County for $150.5 million, another signal the firm is looking to get out of its office investments.

The firm has shifted its focus to multifamily deals, most recently closing a $118 million fund that purchased two properties in Arizona and one in Oregon. Pacific Oak is “actively looking at other markets” to buy apartment complexes, Peter McMillan, a co-founder of Pacific Oak, told Multi-Housing News in June.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIsraeli Bond MarketReal Estate and Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian with 17900 Jamboree Road (Hyatt Hotels, Trip.com)
    Irvine Company sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
    Irvine Company sells Hotel Irvine for $135M
    The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood and the Hyatt Place in San Francisco (Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, TripAdvisor)
    California hotel buyers’ price per room goes up, deals down
    California hotel buyers’ price per room goes up, deals down
    From left: Harbor Associates' Joon Choi, Justin Loiacono, and Paul Miszkowicz with 30601 Agoura Road
    Harbor Associates buys Agoura Hills office for lab redevelopment
    Harbor Associates buys Agoura Hills office for lab redevelopment
    Los Angeles overflowing with shipping containers
    Desert “port” planned to relieve San Pedro Bay congestion
    Desert “port” planned to relieve San Pedro Bay congestion
    Martin Katz and Fred Hayman building at 190 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills (GIA, Loopnet, Getty)
    Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills
    Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills
    East End Capital's Shep Wainwright with rendering ADLA Campus (East End Capital, Grimshaw)
    East End Capital eyes $1B film studio in Arts District
    East End Capital eyes $1B film studio in Arts District
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman with 6700 8th Street, 22642 Lambert Street and 23512 Commerce Center (Getty, PS Business Parks, LoopNet)
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    OC portfolio with 1.1M sf part of Blackstone acquisition
    Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with 425 East Colorado Street (Brookfield's Real Estate Group, LoopNet)
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    Brookfield sells Glendale office building to owner-occupier
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.