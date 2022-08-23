Open Menu

Borstein looks to build 80 townhomes in Artesia

Developer plans mixed-use project on former dairy plant site that would feature 8.6K sf of retail

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 23, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Borstein's Alan Borstein and rendering of Artesia Place project (Borstein Enterprises)
Borstein’s Alan Borstein and rendering of Artesia Place project (Borstein Enterprises)

A local developer aims to build 80 townhomes with shops and restaurants on the site of a demolished dairy manufacturing plant in Artesia.

Borstein Enterprises, based in Sawtelle, has filed plans to build the mixed-use development at 11709 Artesia Boulevard and 17212 Alburtis Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Artesia Place project would include 80 townhomes and 8,650 square feet of shops and restaurants, according to an initial study by the city. Also, it would feature parking for 218 cars and recreation areas.

The 3.6-acre rectangular site would include homes in various buildings flanking a pedestrian walkway linked to landscaped courtyards. Plans call for a community pool.

A 2,700-square-foot commercial building would face Artesia Boulevard, next to a mixed-use building with four townhomes and 3,450 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Behind them would be eight “shopkeeper” condominiums, with 2,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and nine live/work townhomes.

To the rear of the site would be 59 townhomes, each three stories.

Artesia Place, designed by G3 Urban of Gardena, would feature block-like homes and businesses, in beige and caramel or Cape Cod blue, clad in fake wood siding, stone veneers, light plaster and dark window frames, according to the study.
“The white brick, dark window frames and accent-colored front doors mimic modernized, repurposed and renovated historic buildings,” it said.

Pending approval, Borstein Enterprises could break ground in September and complete the project by August 2025.

It would open less than one mile north of the future southern terminus of Metro’s West Santa Ana Branch line, which would shuttle passengers from Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia to Downtown Los Angeles.

Borstein and G3 have teamed up to build various townhome projects in Gardena, including 22 three-story homes at 2545 Marine Avenue, according to Urbanize. Since it was founded in 1980 by Alan Borstein, the company has developed more than 120 residential subdivisions and more than 3.6 million square feet of industrial and commercial property, according to its website.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ArtesiaBorstein EnterprisesG3 Urbanmixed use developmentresidential real estatetownhomes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Realty World Capero's Louis Teque (Louis Teque 2124, Superior Court of California, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    46-percent rise in SoCal home payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    1109 Calle Vista (Redfin, Getty Images)
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    Investor Alon Abady buys $33M Beverly Hills mansion
    AES power plant at 1100 North Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Redevelopment planned for 49-acre power plant in Redondo Beach
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.