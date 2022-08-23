A local developer aims to build 80 townhomes with shops and restaurants on the site of a demolished dairy manufacturing plant in Artesia.

Borstein Enterprises, based in Sawtelle, has filed plans to build the mixed-use development at 11709 Artesia Boulevard and 17212 Alburtis Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Artesia Place project would include 80 townhomes and 8,650 square feet of shops and restaurants, according to an initial study by the city. Also, it would feature parking for 218 cars and recreation areas.

The 3.6-acre rectangular site would include homes in various buildings flanking a pedestrian walkway linked to landscaped courtyards. Plans call for a community pool.

A 2,700-square-foot commercial building would face Artesia Boulevard, next to a mixed-use building with four townhomes and 3,450 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Behind them would be eight “shopkeeper” condominiums, with 2,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and nine live/work townhomes.

To the rear of the site would be 59 townhomes, each three stories.

Artesia Place, designed by G3 Urban of Gardena, would feature block-like homes and businesses, in beige and caramel or Cape Cod blue, clad in fake wood siding, stone veneers, light plaster and dark window frames, according to the study.

“The white brick, dark window frames and accent-colored front doors mimic modernized, repurposed and renovated historic buildings,” it said.

Pending approval, Borstein Enterprises could break ground in September and complete the project by August 2025.

It would open less than one mile north of the future southern terminus of Metro’s West Santa Ana Branch line, which would shuttle passengers from Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia to Downtown Los Angeles.

Borstein and G3 have teamed up to build various townhome projects in Gardena, including 22 three-story homes at 2545 Marine Avenue, according to Urbanize. Since it was founded in 1980 by Alan Borstein, the company has developed more than 120 residential subdivisions and more than 3.6 million square feet of industrial and commercial property, according to its website.

— Dana Bartholomew