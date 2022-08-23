Open Menu

Caruso gives campaign $3.5M cash infusion

Developer uploads funds ahead of mayoral campaign’s home stretch

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 23, 2022 08:00 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (Rick Caruso, Getty)
LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (Rick Caruso, Getty)

With two and a half months to go before the November general election — and days after announcing he would step down from his company earlier than planned — Rick Caruso is again infusing his Los Angeles mayoral campaign with personal cash.

Caruso gave $3.5 million to his campaign on Aug. 18, according to a city filing. That massive donation came one day after the developer gave himself $75,000 in a separate donation. The two contributions appear to mark the first time in weeks that Caruso, who is primarily self-funding his campaign, had refilled its coffers.

A representative for the Caruso campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The new money comes as Caruso, who is facing a tough race against the more established Democratic politician Karen Bass, is escalating his campaigning in other ways. Earlier this month Caruso announced internally that he would hand the CEO title at his development firm Caruso to Corinne Verdery on Sept. 1, rather than after the election as the firm had previously planned.

After upending the crowded mayoral race with his entry early this year, Caruso – a longtime big L.A. name who also recently declared himself a Democrat – flooded the region’s media with unprecedented levels of ad spending. Through the June 30 filing period, which includes the primary election and a couple weeks after, Caruso’s campaign had raised and spent more than $41 million, according to ethics commission data, more than $40 million of which came from Caruso himself. That figure blew away the city’s roughly $10 million previous spending record for a mayoral race, which was set by Eric Garcetti in 2013.

Through the same period Bass, on the other hand, had raised and spent around $5 million — and her campaign has been eager to point out the difference.

“In the primary, we stood up and said that our City Hall cannot be bought,” a statement on her campaign site reads. “Our opponent has no limits on how much he will spend or how much mud he will sling to impose his billionaire’s worldview on the people of Los Angeles.”

After his record primary campaign spending blitz, Caruso gave himself another $750,000 on June 7 — the day of the primary election — and then $400,000 on June 22 and $150,000 on June 27.

He should have plenty of room to keep spending. His net worth is estimated by Forbes at $5.3 billion.

Though the developer’s reputation is sky-high among many in the industry, ahead of the primary real estate interests had also backed other candidates, including Bass and L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingKaren BassLA mayoral raceRick Caruso

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Drew Fenton (right) and Nick Segal (Getty, Nick Segal)
    Drew Fenton, Nick Segal file plans for resi brokerage
    Drew Fenton, Nick Segal file plans for resi brokerage
    Caruso CEO Rick Caruso (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rick Caruso to step down before election
    Rick Caruso to step down before election
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and developer Rick Caruso with CBS Television City (Hackman Capital Partners, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Mohamed Hadid and renderings of the project (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
    Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
    Corinne Verdery, a rendering of 333 La Cienega, and Rick Caruso (Getty Images, Caruso Affiliated)
    Meet Rick Caruso’s successor-in-waiting: Corinne Verdery
    Meet Rick Caruso’s successor-in-waiting: Corinne Verdery
    From left: Karen Bass and Rick Caruso (Getty Images, iStock)
    Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in primary vote for LA mayor
    Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in primary vote for LA mayor
    José Huizar, former Los Angeles City Council Member (Getty Images, iStock)
    LA ban on developer contributions kicks in as final round of mayoral race kicks off
    LA ban on developer contributions kicks in as final round of mayoral race kicks off
    From left: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass (Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Real estate reset as LA’s mayoral money game goes to runoff
    Real estate reset as LA’s mayoral money game goes to runoff
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.