Open Menu

Inland Empire project with 1,000 homes starts construction

Master planned Legado at Fleming Ranch in Menifee includes 220K sf of commercial space

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 23, 2022 02:02 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
IHP Capital Partners' Douglas Neff and Newport Pacific Land; Legado groundbreaking in Menifee, Riverside County (IHP, Newport Pacific Land)
IHP Capital Partners’ Douglas Neff and Newport Pacific Land; Legado groundbreaking in Menifee, Riverside County (IHP, Newport Pacific Land)

Two Orange County developers have broken ground on an Inland Empire development of 1,000 single family homes.

IHP Capital Partners and Newport Pacific Land, both based in Newport Beach, officially began building the 330-acre master planned community in Menifee, 15 miles north of Temecula in Riverside County, the Orange County Register reported.

Legado at Fleming Ranch, as it’s named, will include a swimming pool and rec center, paseos and a 13-acre public park, with its own community center and athletic fields.

A mixed-use shopping center will include 220,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and offices, atop 20 acres near the 215 freeway, according to a project website.

“Legado’s official groundbreaking event marks an exciting new chapter in Menifee’s advancement as one of the fastest-growing cities in California,” said Eric Koff, senior vice president of IHP Capital Partners.

Residential sales of Legado homes are expected to begin in the spring of 2024. Construction should be completed by the summer of 2026.

In May, IHP Capital teamed up with Vancouver-based Intracorp to develop 33 single family homes in Arcadia, in the San Gabriel Valley.

In January, it hooked up with Texas developer StoryBuilt on plans to build 17 mixed-use projects across the U.S., starting with a $44 million condominium development in Austin.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Menifeeresidential real estateRiverside County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Guess's Maurice Marciano and 1095 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills (Zillow, Getty Images)
    Guess co-founder lists Trousdale Estates home for $28M
    Guess co-founder lists Trousdale Estates home for $28M
    Cityview's Sean Burton and Adam Perry with rendering of 6136 West Manchester Avenue (Cityview, AC Martin)
    Cityview eyes 441-unit complex in Westchester
    Cityview eyes 441-unit complex in Westchester
    Borstein's Alan Borstein and rendering of Artesia Place project (Borstein Enterprises)
    Borstein looks to build 80 townhomes in Artesia
    Borstein looks to build 80 townhomes in Artesia
    Rochelle Atlas Maize, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel Vincent Vallejo, Derek Reilly, Cindy Carvel)
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Agents shift home price strategy as bidding wars deflate
    Realty World Capero's Louis Teque (Louis Teque 2124, Superior Court of California, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    “Egregious”: Residential broker found guilty of fraud
    3D Investments's Joseph Daneshgar rendering at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles (Abramson Architects, Orly Halevy)
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    3D Investments plans 20-story apartment building in Beverly Grove
    46-percent rise in SoCal home payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    Falling SoCal home sales caused by 46% rise in payments
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    Home prices in SoCal fall 1.3% in 30 days, data show
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.