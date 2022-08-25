Open Menu

Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys

Complex with 120 units will add inventory to “the new NoHo”

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 25, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 14519 West Sylvan Street in Van Nuys (Google Maps, Getty Images)
A photo illustration of 14519 West Sylvan Street in Van Nuys (Google Maps, Getty Images)

A San Fernando Valley-based developer has turned his sights on Van Nuys for his newest housing plans.

Jonathan Azal, along with his brother and father, has filed plans to build a 120-unit apartment complex at 14519 West Sylvan Street, according to documents filed with the L.A. City Planning Department. About 12 percent of the units will be reserved for extremely low income households.

The complex will include 4,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. Azal is hoping to get something “hip and cool” in the space, whether it be an office space or coffee shop, adding he has already had discussions with companies including Amazon about opening up a store.

Azal and his family bought the 40,000-square-foot site in September for $8.9 million, records show.

Azal has a few different projects in the works in Van Nuys, he said, including a five-story, 34-unit complex at 14606 West Sylvan Street — just across the street. He’s also planning a 64-unit complex and a two building, 71-unit property in the city.

“I see Van Nuys as the new NoHo, the downtown of the San Fernando Valley,” Azal said.

Most of the projects will take advantage of L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities program, which grants developers incentives and exemptions for projects built near public transit hubs. The city of L.A. is currently building out a light rail project across the San Fernando Valley, which will traverse through Van Nuys.

The Metro rail station in North Hollywood, or NoHo, has provided the spark for a number of residential and mixed-use developments.

Azal is also an investor. In March, he sold a 34-unit complex at 7108 Amigo Avenue in Reseda for $13.9 million, or about $409,000 per unit.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentLA MultifamilySan Fernando Valleyvan nuys

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, Duke Realtys Jim Connor, Home Depot's Edward Decker; 13131 Los Angeles Street in Irwindale (Prologis, Duke Realty, Home Depot, Getty)
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    Have 1M sf to fill? Home Depot can help
    Bridge Industrial CEO Steve Poulous and 6950 N Tujunga (Bridge Industrial, Google Maps)
    Bridge Industrial plans big warehouse in NoHo
    Bridge Industrial plans big warehouse in NoHo
    SoLa Impact founder and CEO Martin Muoto and 248 West Imperial Highway (SoLa Impact, Google Maps)
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    From left: Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy, Silver State Real Estate's Harshad Dharod, and Blackstone's Kenneth Caplan with 3610 Banbury Drive (Blackstone, Silver Star, The Foto Finisher)
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Bardas' David Simon with rendering of project at 717 Seward Street (Bardas Investment Group)
    Hollywood office projects qualify for $76M loan
    Hollywood office projects qualify for $76M loan
    From left: Rick Caruso and Hackman Capital Partners’ Zach Sokoloff (Getty, Hackman Capital)
    Caruso flap with Hackman centers on street at The Grove
    Caruso flap with Hackman centers on street at The Grove
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and developer Rick Caruso with CBS Television City (Hackman Capital Partners, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Rick Caruso in spat over CBS Television City expansion
    Mill Creek Residential's Bill MacDonald with5901 Center Drive (Mill Creek Residential, Google Maps)
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.