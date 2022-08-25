Open Menu

Westfield Santa Anita mall sells for $538M

Largest US retail deal since 2018 is part of national divestiture

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 25, 2022 10:02 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Westfield Santa Anita and Unibail Rodamco Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant (Unibail Rodamco Westfield)
Westfield Santa Anita and Unibail Rodamco Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant (Unibail Rodamco Westfield)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold another mall in L.A., as it continues with a plan to divest its non-core properties in the U.S.

The French mall operator sold the 1.5 million-square-foot Westfield Santa Anita complex in Arcadia for $538 million, according to an announcement on Thursday. The deal comes out to around $363 per square foot.

The buyer was not disclosed and the sale has not yet been recorded with L.A. County.

The sale is the largest retail deal in the U.S. in the last four years, according to Eastdil Secured, which brokered the deal on behalf of URW.

Westfield has owned and operated the mall since 2007, property records show, before Unibail Rodamco bought the Australian firm for $25 billion in 2018.

Last year, URW announced it would “radically” reduce its operations in the U.S. and would shed its portfolio of regional shopping centers across the country. Earlier this year, in Southern California, that included 11 properties from L.A. to San Diego — three of which have already been sold.

In March, URW sold a 34-acre site of a closed shopping mall in Woodland Hills for $150 million to Stan Kroenke, owner of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams NFL team. The company also sold a 300-unit residential tower at UTC Westfield, its property in La Jolla north of San Diego, for $238 million.

On the other side of the U.S., the company has already handed over the keys to four Florida malls in foreclosure.

The company still owns malls in Century City, Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Canoga Park and Valencia, according to its website. The fate of URW’s flagship in San Francisco also remains to be seen — on Market Street, the company owns a mall through a partnership with Brookfield.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arcadiabreakingbreaking newsinvestment salesRetailUnibail-RodamcoWestfieldWestfield malls

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy, Silver State Real Estate's Harshad Dharod, and Blackstone's Kenneth Caplan with 3610 Banbury Drive (Blackstone, Silver Star, The Foto Finisher)
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (Rick Caruso, Getty)
    Caruso gives campaign $3.5M cash infusion
    Caruso gives campaign $3.5M cash infusion
    Drew Fenton (right) and Nick Segal (Getty, Nick Segal)
    Drew Fenton, Nick Segal file plans for resi brokerage
    Drew Fenton, Nick Segal file plans for resi brokerage
    The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood and the Hyatt Place in San Francisco (Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, TripAdvisor)
    California hotel buyers’ price per room goes up, deals down
    California hotel buyers’ price per room goes up, deals down
    From left: Harbor Associates' Joon Choi, Justin Loiacono, and Paul Miszkowicz with 30601 Agoura Road
    Harbor Associates buys Agoura Hills office for lab redevelopment
    Harbor Associates buys Agoura Hills office for lab redevelopment
    Caruso CEO Rick Caruso (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rick Caruso to step down before election
    Rick Caruso to step down before election
    Mill Creek Residential's Bill MacDonald with5901 Center Drive (Mill Creek Residential, Google Maps)
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    Langdon Park Capital’s Malcolm Johnson with 1829 East Workman Avenue
    Langdon Park Capital buys $49M West Covina apartments
    Langdon Park Capital buys $49M West Covina apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.