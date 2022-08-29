A century after it opened on a beet field in Pomona, the 487-acre home of the Los Angeles County Fair may be up for redevelopment.

The Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue has teamed up with the city of Pomona to reimagine the fairgrounds for affordable housing, retail and parks, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

The county-owned Fairplex, run by the Los Angeles County Fair Association, is crafting a development plan for potential mixed-use projects for the northwest Pomona site.

Public meetings have sought local feedback since April for how to transform the year-round home to the fair, expos, concerts and community events. It’s also home to the Auto Club Raceway, which hosts National Hot Rod Association drag races.

Walter Marquez, CEO of the Fairplex, said he wants the community to “think bold.”

He said a new Metro Gold Line (L) rail extension near the Fairplex should be factored into future planning.

Public feedback during public meetings has called for more green spaces, plus commercial retail, entertainment and restaurants. Residents have also called for the preservation of historic parts of the fairgrounds, including the farm, according to Fairplex officials.

The fairgrounds redevelopment would require an environmental review and the approval of a specific plan, or land-use plan for zoning future development. Since more than 95 percent of Fairplex is within Pomona city limits, the city is the lead permitting agency.

— Dana Bartholomew