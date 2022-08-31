Open Menu

Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business

West Hollywood facility to shutter as firm faces “global economic challenges”

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 31, 2022 02:31 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Wing's Fatima Koning and the Wing West Hollywood, 8550 Santa Monica Blvd (The Org, The Wing, Getty)
The Wing’s Fatima Koning and the Wing West Hollywood, 8550 Santa Monica Blvd (The Org, The Wing, Getty)

The Wing, a co-working and networking space geared toward women in West Hollywood and beyond, has crashed.

The New York-based firm closed its 11,000-square-foot West Hollywood facility at 8550 Santa Monica Boulevard as part of a national shutdown, the Commercial Observer reported.

The Wing shuttered offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Chicago, blaming the pandemic and “global economic challenges,” according to an email to its members.

“The operating environment since reopening our six current locations of The Wing 14 months ago has continued to prove extremely challenging,” said the email, first reported by Insider.

“With the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and increasing global economic challenges,” it said, “we have been unable to recover and grow the level of active membership and event activity necessary to run a financially sustainable operation.”

A website for Wing West Hollywood, which opened in 2018, said it was still “accepting new members.”

The decision to close comes more than a year after The Wing reopened its outposts after shutting down during the pandemic. It also marks the final chapter for the troubled eight-year-old firm.

The Wing nearly went bankrupt in 2020, faced allegations of mistreating people of color and was hit with a gender discrimination lawsuit, forcing co-founder Audrey Gelman to resign.

The Wing was founded in 2016 by Gelman and Lauren Kassan with more than $100 million from Sequoia Capital, WeWork and Airbnb. At its peak, it had 11 locations across two countries.

Members were often drawn to its Instagram-perfect interior design, which featured velvet and leather couches, trendy wallpaper and a plethora of monstera plants, according to Insider.

It struggled when WeWork sold its stake in 2019. In response to the pandemic, The Wing closed locations nationwide and fired half its staff and most of its hourly workers. The company whittled down its footprint to three locations in New York City, plus Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

Its employees also complained of low pay, long hours and mistreatment of people of color, according to the New York Times. It also faced a $12 billion discrimination lawsuit challenging its women-only admittance policy, leading it to drop the practice, according to Insider.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    closureco-workingCommercial Real EstateThe WingWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    First Foundation's Scott Kavanaugh and 18101 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine (First Foundation, LoopNet, Getty Images)
    First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine
    First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine
    Pantheon Business Consulting's Stan Washington, 4S Bay Partners' Jessica Sarowitz and rendering of project at 3701 and 3731-3761 Stocker Street (Pantheon Business Consulting, 4S Bay Partners, Getty, Stocker Street Creative)
    Black-led film studios planned for South LA
    Black-led film studios planned for South LA
    Merlone Geier Managing Partners' Peter J. Merlone with 236 North Central Avenue
    Merlone Geier planning $370M Glendale Sears project
    Merlone Geier planning $370M Glendale Sears project
    Five Point Holdings ceo Dan Hedigan and FivePoint HQ at 2000 FivePoint, 4th Floor in Irvine (Five Point Holdings, Getty)
    FivePoint loses $11M in second quarter
    FivePoint loses $11M in second quarter
    André Balazs with Chateau Marmont (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Anaheim councilman Jose Moreno (City of Anaheim)
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    A photo illustration of 9255 West Sunset Boulevard (LoopNet, Getty Images)
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Arte Moreno and Angels Stadium at 2000 East Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty Images)
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.