Open Menu

First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine

CEO relocated to Dallas, but didn’t require employees to move

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 31, 2022 08:41 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
First Foundation's Scott Kavanaugh and 18101 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine (First Foundation, LoopNet, Getty Images)
First Foundation’s Scott Kavanaugh and 18101 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine (First Foundation, LoopNet, Getty Images)

An Orange County bank that moved its corporate hub to Texas last year has renewed the lease of its former headquarters in Irvine.

First Foundation, now based in Dallas, renewed its 70,200-square-foot lease at 18101 Von Karman Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. https://www.ocbj.com/oc-homepage/first-foundation-renews-irvine-lease/

First Foundation, once the third largest bank in OC, now operates its bank and wealth management services out of its Irvine offices, still home to executives and administrators for its First Foundation Bank and First Foundation Advisors subsidiaries.

CEO Scott Kavanaugh moved to Dallas last year, taking the First Foundation headquarters with him. He didn’t require employees relocate to the Lone Star State.

Atlas Capital Advisors, based in San Francisco, brokered the Irvine lease renewal as well as the company’s office lease in Dallas.

While the bank “realized the benefit of relocating its headquarters to Texas, they also understood that Orange County was a strategically important market,” Atlas Managing Principal Serge Vishmid said. “After touring and evaluating numerous office buildings in Orange County, it was decided that staying in their current location was the best option.”

The owner of the Lakeshore office campus was represented by Rick Kaplan and Robert Lambert of Cushman & Wakefield.

Renewal leases have dominated Orange County’s top office deals this year, as employers rethink their office needs. Four of the top five office deals signed this year were renewals, according to the Business Journal.

First Foundation’s move marks the fifth largest lease renewal signed since January.

Office leasing in Orange County has picked up — mostly because of smaller deals. About 60 percent of office leases signed in the first quarter were for less than 10,000 square feet. https://therealdeal.com/la/2022/04/12/oc-office-market-propped-up-by-small-tenants/

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFirst Foundationheadquartersirvinelease renewalorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pantheon Business Consulting's Stan Washington, 4S Bay Partners' Jessica Sarowitz and rendering of project at 3701 and 3731-3761 Stocker Street (Pantheon Business Consulting, 4S Bay Partners, Getty, Stocker Street Creative)
    Black-led film studios planned for South LA
    Black-led film studios planned for South LA
    Merlone Geier Managing Partners' Peter J. Merlone with 236 North Central Avenue
    Merlone Geier planning $370M Glendale Sears project
    Merlone Geier planning $370M Glendale Sears project
    Five Point Holdings ceo Dan Hedigan and FivePoint HQ at 2000 FivePoint, 4th Floor in Irvine (Five Point Holdings, Getty)
    FivePoint loses $11M in second quarter
    FivePoint loses $11M in second quarter
    André Balazs with Chateau Marmont (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Chateau Marmont scrubs members-only plan, accepts union
    Anaheim councilman Jose Moreno (City of Anaheim)
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    Business corridor named Little Arabia in Anaheim
    A photo illustration of 9255 West Sunset Boulevard (LoopNet, Getty Images)
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Sotheby’s International Realty closes two L.A. market offices
    Arte Moreno and Angels Stadium at 2000 East Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty Images)
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    Potential sale of Angels Baseball triggers stadium speculation
    AEG's Dan Beckerman and Crypto.com arena at 1111 S. Figueroa Street5 (AEG)
    “Nine-figure” upgrade coming to DTLA’s Crypto.com Arena
    “Nine-figure” upgrade coming to DTLA’s Crypto.com Arena
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.