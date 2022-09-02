Tuba Ghannadi, an agent for RE/Max in Palos Verdes Estates, died during a single car crash in Rolling Hills. She was 70.

The South Bay real estate agent was killed Aug. 30 when her Tesla struck a power pole and a parked car, Random Lengths News reported.

Firefighters responded at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 30 to an accident in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road, Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.

Firefighters found her Tesla Model 3 had struck a utility pole and hit a car parked in a driveway before coming to a stop on the front lawn of a house. The only occupant in the car, later identified by officials as Ghannadi, of Rolling Hills, was declared dead at the scene.

The utility pole was sheared off the ground, cutting power to at least 100 homes in the area, Narvaez said. Crews worked through the night to restore power by the following morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ghannadi, a resident of the South Bay since 1985, was a 40-year real estate agent for RE/Max Estate Properties in Palos Verdes Estates.

“She sets herself apart by working vigorously at selling and listing properties, and credits her success to the loyalty of her many clients over the years,” her online RE/Max profile says. “Tuba’s dedication, hard work and caring approach have continuously placed her at the top 1 percent internationally since 1986.”

She is survived by fellow RE/Max agent Jim Ghannadi, to whom she was married for 40 years, according to the website.

— Dana Bartholomew