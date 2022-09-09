A.J. Khair eyes West Hollywood for hotel-housing complex

A local developer aims to build a mixed-use hotel and apartment complex in West Hollywood.

A.J. Khair, a development and construction firm based in the city, has filed plans to build a nine-story hotel mated with a seven-story apartment building at 8240 Sunset Boulevard, LAYimby reported. They would replace two office buildings, each with two stories.

The proposed hotel-housing complex, dubbed The Harper on Sunset, would be located at Sunset and North Harper Avenue. It would include a 172-room hotel, 46 apartments and 7,000 square feet of ground- and eighth-floor shops and restaurants.

A three-level underground parking garage would serve 174 cars, according to its website.

The hotel, in a curved building overlooking Sunset, would include 3,100 square feet of lobby space, meeting rooms and service areas. It would have a rooftop pool deck, ground-floor cafe, courtyard and gardens.

The apartments, in a rectangular building tied to it, would include one- and two-bedroom units, of which nine would be set aside as affordable for low-income households. It would have a private courtyard and rooftop deck, with most apartments facing two directions for optimal cross-ventilation and natural light.

The Harper, designed by AXIS/GFA of Westwood, would feature the hotel surrounded by floor-to-ceiling panels of glass with balconies protected by clear railings. The beige apartments would be trimmed in gray, with numerous boxes for hanging plants.

A “floating courtyard” with open seating would look out onto Sunset Boulevard. An interior courtyard and oculus would open to the sky. Digital signs would hang from parts of the complex, including vertical LED panels outside the second and third stories of the hotel.

Pending approvals, the developer hopes to break ground in June of next year, and complete construction in December 2025.

A.J. Khair has developed numerous commercial and residential projects throughout L.A., including a 35-unit mixed-use building in Hollywood, a 49-unit complex in Reseda and the five-star La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which opened in 2018.

It filed plans in February to build a 41-unit apartment complex in an industrial corner of Echo Park.

