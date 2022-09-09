Open Menu

A.J. Khair eyes West Hollywood for hotel-housing complex

Dubbed The Harper on Sunset, the project would include 172 hotel rooms and 46 apartments

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 09, 2022 10:08 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A.J. Khair's Demitri Samaha and renderings for 8240 Sunset Blvd (A.J. Khair, Getty)
A.J. Khair’s Demitri Samaha and renderings for 8240 Sunset Blvd (A.J. Khair, Getty)

A local developer aims to build a mixed-use hotel and apartment complex in West Hollywood.

A.J. Khair, a development and construction firm based in the city, has filed plans to build a nine-story hotel mated with a seven-story apartment building at 8240 Sunset Boulevard, LAYimby reported. They would replace two office buildings, each with two stories.

The proposed hotel-housing complex, dubbed The Harper on Sunset, would be located at Sunset and North Harper Avenue. It would include a 172-room hotel, 46 apartments and 7,000 square feet of ground- and eighth-floor shops and restaurants.

A three-level underground parking garage would serve 174 cars, according to its website.

The hotel, in a curved building overlooking Sunset, would include 3,100 square feet of lobby space, meeting rooms and service areas. It would have a rooftop pool deck, ground-floor cafe, courtyard and gardens.

The apartments, in a rectangular building tied to it, would include one- and two-bedroom units, of which nine would be set aside as affordable for low-income households. It would have a private courtyard and rooftop deck, with most apartments facing two directions for optimal cross-ventilation and natural light.

The Harper, designed by AXIS/GFA of Westwood, would feature the hotel surrounded by floor-to-ceiling panels of glass with balconies protected by clear railings. The beige apartments would be trimmed in gray, with numerous boxes for hanging plants.

A “floating courtyard” with open seating would look out onto Sunset Boulevard. An interior courtyard and oculus would open to the sky. Digital signs would hang from parts of the complex, including vertical LED panels outside the second and third stories of the hotel.

Pending approvals, the developer hopes to break ground in June of next year, and complete construction in December 2025.

A.J. Khair has developed numerous commercial and residential projects throughout L.A., including a 35-unit mixed-use building in Hollywood, a 49-unit complex in Reseda and the five-star La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which opened in 2018.

It filed plans in February to build a 41-unit apartment complex in an industrial corner of Echo Park.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    A.J. KhairCommercial Real Estatemixed use developmentresidential real estateWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    10950 Washington Blvd, Culver City (Hudson Pacific Properties, Getty)
    NFL Media terminates lease for its Culver City facility
    NFL Media terminates lease for its Culver City facility
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel and 920 East Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington (Rexford Industrial, Loopnet, Getty)
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Rexford reaches $2B in acquisitions for the year
    Virgin Galactic's Michael Colglazier with 16555 Spaceship Landing Way (Glassdoor, Getty)
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Virgin Galactic expands Mojave base with amended lease
    Maurice Marciano with 514 Doheny Road (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Guess co-founder spends $38M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Guess co-founder spends $38M for Beverly Hills mansion
    (Getty)
    How PPP loans impacted California’s brokerage business
    How PPP loans impacted California’s brokerage business
    Waterford Property's John Drachman, Monument Square Investment's Benjamin Poirier, Turnbridge Equities' Andrew Joblon, Monument Square Investment's Zachary Leichtman-Levine, and Waterford Property's Sean Rawson with Third and Sixth streets
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Developers unveil plans for former City Place Long Beach
    Point Break Tower at Ocean Plaza here, credit (Jorandy Chavez via RE/MEDIA US, Getty)
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Ocean Plaza in Huntington Beach gets surf-friendly name
    Edward and Marilyn Hogan with Chateau Plaisance (Hogan Family Foundation, Sotheby’s Concierge Auction)
    Baroque-style chateau in Westlake Village goes to auction
    Baroque-style chateau in Westlake Village goes to auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.