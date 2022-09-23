32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park

A former nursery school in Hyde Park could turn into a 32-unit apartment complex.

A firm based at the Santa Monica office of Taylor Made Homes filed plans to build the six-story building at 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Durk Hagan and Joseph Otting applied for the project through CA Investments #1 QOZB, which paid $955,000 for the property last year, according to city records. Hagan is the founder of Taylor Made Homes, according to state business records.

The complex would include six studio and 26 one-bedroom apartments above parking for 17 cars.

Entitlements under Transit Oriented Communities incentives permit a larger building than allowed by zoning rules in exchange for five affordable apartments for households earning a very low income.

The project, designed by Hopson Rodstrom Design Workshop of Highland Park, would be topped with a rooftop deck and split between white stucco and charcoal metal screens, for a black-and-white look.

It joins more than a half-dozen apartment projects in the works along the Metro K (Crenshaw/LAX) Line, between Leimert Park and Hyde Park Stations.

— Dana Bartholomew