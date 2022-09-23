Open Menu

32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park

Former nursery school site could host six-story building nalong Metro K line

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 23, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard (Hopson Rodstrom Design)
A rendering of 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard (Hopson Rodstrom Design)

A former nursery school in Hyde Park could turn into a 32-unit apartment complex.

A firm based at the Santa Monica office of Taylor Made Homes filed plans to build the six-story building at 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Durk Hagan and Joseph Otting applied for the project through CA Investments #1 QOZB, which paid $955,000 for the property last year, according to city records. Hagan is the founder of Taylor Made Homes, according to state business records.

The complex would include six studio and 26 one-bedroom apartments above parking for 17 cars.

Entitlements under Transit Oriented Communities incentives permit a larger building than allowed by zoning rules in exchange for five affordable apartments for households earning a very low income.

The project, designed by Hopson Rodstrom Design Workshop of Highland Park, would be topped with a rooftop deck and split between white stucco and charcoal metal screens, for a black-and-white look.

It joins more than a half-dozen apartment projects in the works along the Metro K (Crenshaw/LAX) Line, between Leimert Park and Hyde Park Stations.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hyde ParkMultifamilyresidential real estateTaylor Made Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of A.J. Khair principal Demetri Samaha along with renderings of 1919 North Wilcox Avenue (A.J. Khair, GA Engineering, Inc., Getty Images)
    A.J. Khair to add 65 apartments to Hollywood inventory
    A.J. Khair to add 65 apartments to Hollywood inventory
    Crow Holdings development CEO Ken Valach and rendering of Westside Gateway (Studio 11, Crow Holdings)
    Trammell Crow Residential buys land for major project in Long Beach
    Trammell Crow Residential buys land for major project in Long Beach
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    August home sales rose 8% in SoCal, despite summer slowdown
    Related California's Bill Witte and a rendering of Related Bristol at 3694 S Plaza Drive in Santa Ana (City of Santa Ana, Related California)
    Related California eyes 42-acre mixed-use project in Santa Ana
    Related California eyes 42-acre mixed-use project in Santa Ana
    From left: Sharon Tay, Zane Widdes, Tracy Do, and Nanette Basin (Twitter, Getty)
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
    Zach Vella and Mohamed Hadid (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Mohamed Hadid)
    Hadid accuses Vella of ‘loan-to-own scheme’ on mansion
    Hadid accuses Vella of ‘loan-to-own scheme’ on mansion
    LA construction (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Report: DTLA is second fastest growing downtown apartment market
    Report: DTLA is second fastest growing downtown apartment market
    The Crosby (Getty, Apartments)
    LA landlords eye office-to-housing conversions
    LA landlords eye office-to-housing conversions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.