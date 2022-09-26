Open Menu

Target to open store at multifamily development in Koreatown

Grubb Properties building 323-unit complex on Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 26, 2022 08:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Target's Brian Cornell and Grubb Properties' Clay Grubb with 1000 South Vermont Avenue (Target, Clay Grubb, Google Maps)
Target’s Brian Cornell and Grubb Properties’ Clay Grubb with 1000 South Vermont Avenue
(Target, Clay Grubb, Google Maps)

Koreatown is getting a new Target.

Target signed a 15-year lease to take up a commercial portion of Grubb Properties’ multifamily development at 1000 South Vermont Avenue, according to a lease memorandum filed with L.A. County last month.

The general merchandise and grocery retailer has options to extend its lease for an additional 19 years and 11 months, according to the memorandum.

In a February investment note, Grubb Properties said it had “secured a grocery tenant with national credit” for a 48,000-square-foot, ground floor commercial space at the property. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Charlotte-based Grubb Properties is currently building a 323-unit complex on the corner of Vermont Avenue and Berendo Street, which is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024. The development will be named under the firm’s Link Apartments brand.

Grubb bought the property for $20 million in February, records show, from supermarket Hannam Chain USA, which had scored entitlements for the project.

The entire property is set to cost at least $227 million, according to the February investment note obtained by TRD.

Koreatown is already home to one Target at 620 South Virgil Avenue.

Target’s sales have shot up over the last two years, as its stores were deemed essential during the onset of the pandemic. The firm’s total revenue grew 21 percent year-on-year to $28.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2019. Sales also increased 20 percent to $92.1 billion in 2020, compared to $77.1 billion the year prior.

However, the firm’s sales have started to slow, as inflation has affected consumers across the country — in the second quarter of this year, sales grew 2.6 percent from the first quarter. Operating income also dropped to $321 million in the second quarter of this year, from a record $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    KoreatownLA MultifamilyLA RetailTarget

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mega Bank Chairman Chang Chao Shun and Westfield Santa Anita at 400 South Baldwin Avenue (Google Maps, Mega Bank)
    Chang scores $352M loan on Westfield Santa Anita
    Chang scores $352M loan on Westfield Santa Anita
    Blue Vista's Peter Stelian and 3335 South Figueroa Street (Blue Vista, LiveGW)
    For Sale: Student housing complex near USC campus
    For Sale: Student housing complex near USC campus
    Unibail Rodamco Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant and Westfield Santa Anita at 400 South Baldwin Avenue (Unibail Rodamco, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Wen Shan Chang is buyer of Westfield Santa Anita
    Wen Shan Chang is buyer of Westfield Santa Anita
    A photo illustration of 14519 West Sylvan Street in Van Nuys (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    SoLa Impact founder and CEO Martin Muoto and 248 West Imperial Highway (SoLa Impact, Google Maps)
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    SoLa Impact plans second complex in Harbor Gateway
    From left: Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy, Silver State Real Estate's Harshad Dharod, and Blackstone's Kenneth Caplan with 3610 Banbury Drive (Blackstone, Silver Star, The Foto Finisher)
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Blackstone sells Riverside apartment complex for $102M
    Jamison Properties' Jaime Lee and rendering of 3000 Wilshire Boulevard, Koreatown (Jamison Services, USC Lusk, Getty)
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Jamison to raze building for 188 apartments in Koreatown
    Mill Creek Residential's Bill MacDonald with5901 Center Drive (Mill Creek Residential, Google Maps)
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    California Home Builders pays $231M for Playa Vista complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.