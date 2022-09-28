What would it cost to own a former duck farm once visited by John Wayne, James Cagney and Clark Gable in Newport Beach? The ask: $25 million.

The owners of the 2.5-acre ranch have listed the property at 2612 Mesa Drive, along Upper Newport Bay, the Orange County Register reported.

They purchased what was known as the Duck Farm in February 2015 for $8.4 million from farm founders Alvin and Patricia Cox, who acquired it in 1947 from Irvine Company President Myford Irvine (who many say was murdered 63 years ago in his ranch house basement).

The six-bedroom, five-bath property contains the original zinc-roof farmhouse, sheathed in aged gray planks, plus an extension built by its second owner, connected by a breezeway.

The two-bedroom, two-bath extension, designed by Newport Beach-based William Guidero, was completed last year.

It has a 20-foot beamed ceiling, limestone and white oak floors, a kitchen with two refrigerators and a laundry room, with double-sliding barn doors at the front and side.

The 6,600-square-foot estate has Back Bay views on three sides from grounds that include coral, sycamore, oaks and fruit trees, according to the listing. It has a large glade leading out to a saltwater pool, spa, bocce ball court and fire pit.

A 1,160-square-foot barn has a loft and mudroom. There’s also a small horse arena, on a property that allows up to 14 horses.

The farm originally known as Goose Hill was visited by actors such as John Wayne, James Cagney, Andy Devine and Clark Gable, according to the listing.

Erica Thomas of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

— Dana Bartholomew