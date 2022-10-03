Open Menu

Chinese insurer to sell Montage Laguna Beach for $700M

State-owned Dajia Insurance seeks $2.7M per room for Orange County resort

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 03, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
30801 South Coast Highway
30801 South Coast Highway (Montage Hotels, Getty)

Three months after it explored the potential sale of three luxury hotels that included the Montage Laguna Beach, a Chinese company has officially listed the properties for $1.3 billion.

Dajia Insurance Group has listed a trio of luxury hotels that includes the coastal Orange County resort and Four Seasons resorts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Scottsdale, Arizona, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

BofA Securities Inc. and banking and brokerage firm Eastdil Secured are marketing the hotels on behalf of the seller.

Dajia is looking to raise $700 million from the Montage Laguna Beach, people familiar with the sales process told the Journal, a price that calculates to more than $2.7 million per room. It’s also hoping to raise $300 million each from sales of the two Four Seasons properties.

The state-owned Dajia, which took over most of the operations of the now-defunct Anbang Insurance Group, may seek to cash in on surging travel demand, according to Bloomberg, which reported a potential sale in June.

The hotels in the Dajia portfolio are well-known in the lodging industry for their high-end locations and the troubled saga surrounding their ownership.

The properties were transferred to Dajia when the Chinese government restructured Anbang following that company’s collapse.

The 258-room Craftsman-style Montage Laguna Beach at 30801 South Coast Highway spans 30 acres atop a seaside bluff within the artist colony. It has three restaurants, two pools and a 20,000-square-foot spa. Rooms cost between $1,390 and $11,050 a night, according to its website.

In 2019, Anbang agreed to sell a group of 15 hotels to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management for $5.8 billion. That transaction, which included the three properties that Dajia may now sell, fell through in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic crippled global the hotel industry.

Now Dajia, based in Beijing, is exploring a smaller transaction at a moment when lodging demand is surging in the U.S., especially at lavish resorts like the Laguna Beach, Jackson Hole and Scottsdale properties.

Rising interest rates and uncertainty in capital markets could make it harder for a buyer to line up financing for a Dajia deal. In May, Dajia halted efforts to refinance a separate hotel portfolio, citing market volatility.

Dajia refinanced the Laguna Beach, Jackson Hole and Scottsdale hotels last fall. In October, it lined up $340 million in CMBS debt for the property along Orange County’s coast.

Earlier in the month, it refinanced a portfolio of nine hotels with $1.8 billion in debt from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, a few miles from the Montage in Laguna Beach, was among those nine hotels.

Dajia also owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Manhattan’s Park Avenue, taking over the property after Anbang paid $1.95 billion for it in 2015, the biggest price tag ever for a stand-alone U.S. hotel.

The Chinese government’s China Insurance Security Fund owns 98.9 percent of Dajia. The rest is owned by China Petrochemical and SAIC Motor. Last year, China tried to sell the firm for as much as $5.2 billion.

Anbang got the Montage Laguna Beach Hotel when it purchased the Strategic Hotels & Resorts portfolio from Blackstone for $6.5 billion in 2016.

That was just a year before Chinese regulators went after the company, arresting former chairman Wu Xiaohui and charging him with fundraising fraud and embezzlement. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2018 for perpetrating a $12 billion fraud scheme.

The government took over the company and has sold off assets or rolled them into Dajia.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDajia Insurance GroupFour SeasonsHotel marketLaguna BeachMontage Laguna Beachorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Charles Company's Mark and Arman Gabay and a rendering of 550 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena (WATG)
    195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
    195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
    Claremont mayor Jed Leano and CAR's Otto Catrina (CAR, Getty, City of Claremont)
    Realtor-affiliated group sues cities over housing plans
    Realtor-affiliated group sues cities over housing plans
    Bardas Investment Group's David Simon with 6311 Romaine Street
    Hollywood’s Television Center readies for $600M makeover
    Hollywood’s Television Center readies for $600M makeover
    Century Plaza project at 2025 Avenue of the Stars and Woodbridge Capital Partners' Michael. Rosenfeld (CoStar)
    Stake in the Century Plaza Hotel heads to auction block
    Stake in the Century Plaza Hotel heads to auction block
    Valley Central at 44400 Valley Central Way in Lancaster (Google Maps, Getty)
    Lancaster shopping center trades for $45M
    Lancaster shopping center trades for $45M
    UCLA chancellor Gene Block; former Marymount California University campus (UCLA, MCU)
    UCLA pays $80M for former Marymount California campus
    UCLA pays $80M for former Marymount California campus
    IDS Real Estate Group’s co-CEOs David Mgrublian and Murad Siam with Irwindale Speedway at 500 Speedway Drive in Irwindale (Irwindale Event Center, IDS Real Estate, Getty)
    Irwindale Speedway site to transform into industrial park
    Irwindale Speedway site to transform into industrial park
    Commercial real estate, Orange County, Proposition 13
    Large landowners in OC could pay more property taxes, critics say
    Large landowners in OC could pay more property taxes, critics say
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.