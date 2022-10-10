Open Menu

Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District

Skanska USA’s 15-story highrise would deliver 290K sf to market

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 10, 2022 09:51 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Skanska USA's Richard Kennedy along with renderings of 1727-1829 E. Sacramento Street (Skanska)
Skanska USA’s Richard Kennedy along with renderings of 1727-1829 E. Sacramento Street (Skanska)

A New York developer wants to paint the skyline above the Los Angeles Arts District purple.

Skanska USA Commercial Development filed plans to build a 15-story office tower at 1727-1829 East Sacramento Street in Downtown, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would be wrapped from top to bottom like a Slinky with purple and magenta bands.

Plans call for a 290,000-square-foot office building with 13,200 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. Parking would serve 582 cars, with an undetermined amount of open space.

The 1811 Sacramento Street development, as it’s known, would be built on 1.84 acres that now contain single-story industrial buildings, as seen on Google Maps. Skanska paid $18.9 million for two industrial warehouses in 2020 at that address and at 1825 East Sacramento Street, according to CoStar.

Skanska, which claims a Los Angeles development portfolio that goes back a century, initially envisioned a 13-story tower with 5,000 square feet of retail space.

The project, designed by Chicago-based Perkins&Will, would feature a contemporary high-rise with interior courtyards and terrace decks – with an uncontemporary look for L.A.’s artsy neighborhood.

The building would include floor-to-ceiling glass windows with large industrial-style frames, encased in a swirling cage of metal bands, rising above the drab district in a dizzying swirl of purple.

The Arts District has become a hub for new entertainment and media offices for such companies as Warner Music Group and Spotify. New York-based East End Capital just announced a $1 billion production studio.

Despite the uncertainty in the office market, tower developments are in the works by Onni Group, Jade Enterprises, Tishman Speyer Hines and Legendary Group.

Skanska USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the Swedish construction company, is building a four-story office building at 9000 Wilshire Boulevard and plans to construct a three-story office building at 8633 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arts DistrictCommercial Real EstateDTLAofficesSkanska USA

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ed Scheetz, Ian Schrager and former Standard Hollywood (LInkedin, Ian Schrager, Getty)
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    From left: 601-615 West Walnut Street and 921 Artesia Boulevard (Loopnet, Getty)
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Rendering of 676 Mateo Street (HansonLA)
    Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
    Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
    Galpin Motors' Bert Boeckmann with 9777 Wilshire Boulevard
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    Link Logistics's Luke Petherbridge with 1719 Chapin Rd (Loopnet, Link Logistics, Getty)
    Link Logistics buys 82K sf warehouse in Montebello for $29M
    Link Logistics buys 82K sf warehouse in Montebello for $29M
    Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Live Nation's Michael Rapino with rendering of Irvine amphitheater(City of Irvine, Getty, Gensler)
    Irvine to develop 14K-seat OC bowl for $130M
    Irvine to develop 14K-seat OC bowl for $130M
    Anaheim Ducks' Henry and Susan Samueli; 2695 E. Katella Avenue (OCVibe, Anaheim Ducks)
    Anaheim Ducks owners envision $4B entertainment village
    Anaheim Ducks owners envision $4B entertainment village
    30801 South Coast Highway (Montage Hotels, Getty)
    Chinese insurer to sell Montage Laguna Beach for $700M
    Chinese insurer to sell Montage Laguna Beach for $700M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.