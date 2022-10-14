Open Menu

NELA Homes moves ahead on 175-room hotel in Hollywood

Project on Sunset near Cahuenga would add to growing room inventory

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 14, 2022 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NELA Group's Marissa Solis with 6445 W Sunset Boulevard
NELA Group’s Marissa Solis with 6445 W Sunset Boulevard (Archeon, Getty, Nela Group)

A local developer has moved closer to building a 13-story, 175-room hotel in Hollywood.

NELA Homes, a division of NELA Group in Highland Park, got a go-ahead from the Los Angeles Planning Commission to build the hotel at 6445 W. Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The nearly 175-foot tall hotel would redevelop a two-story commercial storefront near the northwest corner of Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards. NELA bought the 9,500-square-foot property in March 2019 for $7.5 million.

Plans call for a rectangular hotel with an 11,400-square-foot rooftop restaurant and a 72-car garage.

The project, designed by the Koreatown-based Archeon Group, would be clad in glass and metal mesh screens to mask any above-grade parking facing Sunset.

The white and gray hotel would feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the first and second floor, and above the fifth floor, according to a rendering. Pillar-like designs on each corner would be augmented by transparent triangular screens on each wall.

The Planning Commission endorsed a zone change, a 20 percent reduction in required parking and a conditional-use permit for alcohol sales. The requested zone change must be approved by the L.A. City Council.

Pending approvals, construction is expected to take 22 months, with the hotel opening in 2024.

The proposed hotel would add to a growing hotel district in Hollywood centered on Selma Avenue to the north, where the 178-room Dream Hollywood and Mama Shelter have opened.

Also in the works is a 278-room neo-Art Deco hotel tower on the opposite side of Sunset and Cahuenga, and a mixed-use project with a combined hotel with housing a block south on De Longpre Avenue, according to Urbanize

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHollywoodhotelNELA HomesSunset Boulevard

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1601 Vine Street; J.H. Snyder's Michael Wise and Lon Snyder; WeWork's Sandeep Mathrani (Loopnet, Getty, J.H. Snyder)
    WeWork to close Hollywood location
    WeWork to close Hollywood location
    GLP Capital Partners' Alan Yang with 458-486 E. Lambert Road
    GLP pays $156M for Fullerton warehouse in OC’s top industrial deal this year
    GLP pays $156M for Fullerton warehouse in OC’s top industrial deal this year
    Rusnak Auto Group’s Victoria Rusnak along with a rendering of 1099 and 2025 East Colorado Boulevard (Twitter/Victoria_Rusnak, DLR Group)
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    “Highest availability ever reported” for LA office space
    “Highest availability ever reported” for LA office space
    Skanska USA's Richard Kennedy along with renderings of 1727-1829 E. Sacramento Street (Skanska)
    Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District
    Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District
    Ed Scheetz, Ian Schrager and former Standard Hollywood (LInkedin, Ian Schrager, Getty)
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    Billboard spat holds up purchase of Standard Hollywood site
    From left: 601-615 West Walnut Street and 921 Artesia Boulevard (Loopnet, Getty)
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Great Central Transport leases two warehouses in Compton
    Galpin Motors' Bert Boeckmann with 9777 Wilshire Boulevard
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.