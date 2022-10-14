NELA Homes moves ahead on 175-room hotel in Hollywood

A local developer has moved closer to building a 13-story, 175-room hotel in Hollywood.

NELA Homes, a division of NELA Group in Highland Park, got a go-ahead from the Los Angeles Planning Commission to build the hotel at 6445 W. Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The nearly 175-foot tall hotel would redevelop a two-story commercial storefront near the northwest corner of Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards. NELA bought the 9,500-square-foot property in March 2019 for $7.5 million.

Plans call for a rectangular hotel with an 11,400-square-foot rooftop restaurant and a 72-car garage.

The project, designed by the Koreatown-based Archeon Group, would be clad in glass and metal mesh screens to mask any above-grade parking facing Sunset.

The white and gray hotel would feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the first and second floor, and above the fifth floor, according to a rendering. Pillar-like designs on each corner would be augmented by transparent triangular screens on each wall.

The Planning Commission endorsed a zone change, a 20 percent reduction in required parking and a conditional-use permit for alcohol sales. The requested zone change must be approved by the L.A. City Council.

Pending approvals, construction is expected to take 22 months, with the hotel opening in 2024.

The proposed hotel would add to a growing hotel district in Hollywood centered on Selma Avenue to the north, where the 178-room Dream Hollywood and Mama Shelter have opened.

Also in the works is a 278-room neo-Art Deco hotel tower on the opposite side of Sunset and Cahuenga, and a mixed-use project with a combined hotel with housing a block south on De Longpre Avenue, according to Urbanize

— Dana Bartholomew