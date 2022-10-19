Open Menu

Side confirms new round of layoffs

San Francisco white-label brokerage cites “technology advancements” and “macroeconomic climate”

National /
Oct.October 19, 2022 02:16 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Side, a venture-backed white-label brokerage that has teamed up with some of the biggest residential dealmakers, just conducted a new round of layoffs, The Real Deal has learned.

When asked for comment, San Francisco-based Side confirmed the layoffs, but declined to specify how many there were.

“We notified some Side employees that their roles will be eliminated,” a spokesperson for the firm said in a statement. “This was a result of planned technology advancements that have increased our efficiency, as well as consideration of the broader macroeconomic climate. There was virtually no impact to our product, engineering or agent growth teams.”

Residential firms across the country have been laying off staff in a bid to cut costs and prepare for a slower housing market. Brokerages that have recently laid off employees include Anywhere Real Estate and Compass.

The recent layoffs come several months after Side cut 10 percent of its workforce. Brokerage founder Guy Gal blamed a softening economy in part for cuts that took place in June.

“We expanded the team faster than we could train, support and develop everyone to meet the demands of changing roles and processes,” Gal said in an email to employees, which was quoted in media reports.

Side’s last known valuation was $2.5 billion in June 2021, when it raised $50 million. According to PitchBook, the company is in the process of raising another $200 million in venture capital, though this could not be independently confirmed by TRD.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesresidential real estateSidetech

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County
    Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County
    Torrance mayor George Chen and an aerial of Torrance, CA (Google Maps, TorrenceCA.gov, Getty)
    Torrance housing plan squeaks under state deadline
    Torrance housing plan squeaks under state deadline
    Inno De Cotiis and rendering of 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles (MVE + Partners, Onni Group)
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    661 Doheny Rd (Zillow, Getty)
    Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M
    Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M
    Rendering of 676 Mateo Street (HansonLA)
    Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
    Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    SoCal single-family building permits fall 21%
    SoCal single-family building permits fall 21%
    Allied Urban's Randall Reel with a rendering of 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood and the current 939 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood (Allied Urban, TCA Architects, Google Maps)
    Apartments to replace Googie-style car wash in Inglewood
    Apartments to replace Googie-style car wash in Inglewood
    California Home Builders' Shawn Evenhaim and Q Apartments at 5901 Center Drive, Playa Vista (The Q Playa, California Home Builders, Getty)
    Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
    Developer applies Q brand to Playa Vista apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.