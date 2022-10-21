Open Menu

Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements

Moss & Company sold development approved for 129 apartments

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 21, 2022 02:45 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Onni Group's Innocenzo De Cotiis and Moss & Company's Chris Gray with 11460 Gateway Boulevard
From left: Onni Group’s Innocenzo De Cotiis and Moss & Company’s Chris Gray with 11460 Gateway Boulevard (Loopnet, Group, Moss & Company, Getty)

Onni Group has picked up a commercial site near the Expo Line that is already entitled for multifamily development.

The Vancouver-based development firm bought a 14,600-square-foot site at 11460 Gateway Boulevard in West Los Angeles for $65 million, according to records filed with L.A. County. Onni did not respond to a request for comment.

Moss & Company, a Sherman Oaks management and development firm run by Chris Gray, sold the property, after securing entitlements for the site.

In 2017, L.A. City Planning Department approved plans to build a 129-unit complex on the site, with about 5,200 square feet of commercial space. The project would benefit from the city’s Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program, which gives developers benefits for building near public transportation stops.

Under the plans approved by the city, the development would have 15 units reserved for very low-income households. By purchasing an already entitled site — though more expensive than one without entitlements — Onni Group can move forward with construction quickly, unless it decides to dramatically alter the plans.

Onni Group, a prominent developer in L.A., has spent the last few months submitting plans across the city, while other investors have sat on the sidelines amid economic uncertainty and rising interest rates.

Earlier this month, the company submitted documents for a 45-story, mixed-use tower at 5350 Wilshire Boulevard. The property, which will see the preservation of Art Deco storefronts on the site, will include 419 apartments and about 2,700 square feet of commercial space for restaurants.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentExpo Lineinvestment salesLA MultifamilyOnni Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Inno De Cotiis and rendering of 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles (MVE + Partners, Onni Group)
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    The Van Nuys apartment building at 7115-31 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys (City of LA Planning, Getty)
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    Frank Gehry in front of one of his designs last year in France (Getty images)
    Frank Gehry swims upstream on LA River megaproject
    Frank Gehry swims upstream on LA River megaproject
    Crenshaw/LAX rail line and the K Line (Metro, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    Crenshaw/LAX rail line draws development to South LA
    Crenshaw/LAX rail line draws development to South LA
    Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb along with 1200-1218 North Vine Street and 6245-6247 West Lexington Avenue (Grubb Properties, Getty Images, LoopNet, Google Maps)
    Grubb Properties enters Hollywood multifamily market
    Grubb Properties enters Hollywood multifamily market
    Cobby Pourtavosi with Four Points by Sheraton at LAX (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Cannabis entrepreneur pays $55M for Four Points LAX hotel
    Cannabis entrepreneur pays $55M for Four Points LAX hotel
    Washington Holdings' Craig Wrench, Welcome Group' Amar Shokeen and the hotel at 750 North Nash Street (LinkedIn, Welcome Group, JLL)
    El Segundo investor Welcome Group buys LAX hotel for $49M
    El Segundo investor Welcome Group buys LAX hotel for $49M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.