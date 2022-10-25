Open Menu

Caruso vs. Hackman: Questions over candidate’s stance on Television City development

Mayoral hopeful publicly denied opposing project, while his firm privately opposes it

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 25, 2022 02:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso and Hackman Capital Partners’ Zach Sokoloff (Getty, Capital Partners)
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso and Hackman Capital Partners’ Zach Sokoloff (Getty, Capital Partners)

At a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event earlier this month, developer and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was holding a coffee onstage when someone asked about mailers sent to residents urging them to oppose Hackman Capital Partners’ proposed Television City project in Fairfax.

Caruso nodded, as if to understand the flyers the individual was referencing, and took a sip of coffee.

“How do we reconcile these two Carusos that are either pro-studio development or possible anti-studio development?” the man in the audience asked.

“I am completely in support of the redevelopment of Television City,” Caruso answered. “Always have been.”

“What we have said to those developers,” Caruso added, using “we” to refer to his firm Caruso, “is that their traffic plan doesn’t work.”

While Caruso has publicly supported L.A.’s entertainment industry and the development of new studios, his firm has privately opposed the redevelopment of Television City, currently home to CBS on Beverly Boulevard, according to Zach Sokoloff at Hackman, who is spearheading the development and told TRD of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event.

“I’m aware of the misalignment of businessperson Caruso’s private actions and public Caruso’s public statements,” Sokoloff said.

Neither Caruso, the company, nor the campaign responded to requests for comment.

Caruso’s company is financially supporting the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance, an entity formed to “publicly raise and address significant concerns” with the Television City project, the alliance confirmed earlier this year to TRD.

Hackman plans to build a 1.8-million-square-foot development at Television City, consisting of soundtages, offices and ground-floor retail.

Caruso’s nextdoor shopping mall The Grove, through law firm Latham & Watkins, has submitted a 374-page comment on Hackman’s draft environmental review for the Television City project, arguing the review is “fatally flawed” and the project would have “significant impacts” on the community, according to a copy obtained by TRD.

At the chamber event, Caruso detailed how his only opposition to the project was traffic concerns.

But, The Grove has a laundry list of concerns in its comment on the draft environmental review, including a “deficient” air quality analysis; a “fundamentally incomplete and inadequate” section on impacts to cultural resources; failing to properly analyze natural gas usage; failing to detail a comprehensive floor plan; and increased traffic congestion.

“It’s designed to gum us up in CEQA and delay the project,” Sokoloff said, referring to the California Environmental Quality Act. Developers often argue CEQA is utilized to delay projects, given citizens can sue planned real estate projects by challenging CEQA-mandated analyses.

No litigation over the project has been filed, according to Sokoloff, though he expects Caruso to “try and litigate the project,” which would delay construction and the opening of the soundstages.

Caruso, at the chamber event, said his firm asked Hackman to “redistribute the traffic” at the project, but the company “refused to do that.”

Sokoloff said Hackman spent almost three months negotiating with Caruso, but the latter “persisted in making unreasonable demands that would have rendered the studio infeasible.”

Hackman decided to proceed with publishing a draft environmental review — a key step in the CEQA process — after which Caruso, the firm, “unilaterally ended all negotiations.”

The project’s impact to traffic “would be less than significant,” a spokesperson for the L.A. City Planning Department said.

Caruso, who is facing a close mayoral election against Congresswoman Karen Bass on Nov. 8, has worked in recent months to distance himself from his firm, known for developing The Grove and Americana at Brand in Glendale, among other retail centers.

Hackman’s Chief Accountability Officer Heather Somaini contributed $1,500 to Karen Bass’ campaign in July, according to donation filings. No individual who has included Hackman Capital Partners as their employer has donated to Rick Caruso’s campaign.

At the event, Caruso said the new CEO of his firm, Corrine Verdery, has spent time with the executives to discuss the plan, adding he has stepped away from the company. Caruso has proposed to put his holdings into a blind trust if he’s elected as mayor.

“For someone who claims he was distancing himself between him and his company, he knows a lot about the project,” Sokoloff said.

Hackman will have to address all of the comments on the project, including The Grove’s, to produce a final environmental review.

“I have never opposed a project in my life,” Caruso said at the panel. “And I don’t oppose this one.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingbreaking newsCarusoDevelopmentFairfaxHackman Capital Partners

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    PPI Capital's Bob Halavi and 12701-12707 West Washington Place, Los Angeles Loopnet, Linkedin)
    PPI Capital plans five-story apartment complex in Mar Vista
    PPI Capital plans five-story apartment complex in Mar Vista
    From left: Onni Group's Innocenzo De Cotiis and Moss & Company's Chris Gray with 11460 Gateway Boulevard
    Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements
    Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements
    From left: Michael Rosenfeld and David and Simon Reuben with Century Plaza
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Victor MacFarlane (left) and Don Peebles with a rendering of Angels Landing (Getty, Angels Landing DTLA, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Peebles, MacFarlane: LA City Council’s racism has impeded Angels Landing project
    Peebles, MacFarlane: LA City Council’s racism has impeded Angels Landing project
    Mayor Himmelrich, Neil Shekhter and Gustavo Velasquez (Twitter via SaMoMayor, Wikipedia, Kevin Scanlon, Getty)
    State quickly closes ‘builder’s remedy’ loophole with OK of Santa Monica’s housing plan
    State quickly closes ‘builder’s remedy’ loophole with OK of Santa Monica’s housing plan
    From left: Mayor of Santa Monica Sue Himmelrich and Neil Shekhter (Getty, YouTube/City of Santa Monica)
    Santa Monica’s failed housing plan sparks building boom
    Santa Monica’s failed housing plan sparks building boom
    Kevin De León, Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    LA’s racism scandal reverberates in real estate
    LA’s racism scandal reverberates in real estate
    The Van Nuys apartment building at 7115-31 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys (City of LA Planning, Getty)
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.