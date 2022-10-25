Open Menu

LA County to buy closed courthouse for affordable housing

Affiliate of AvalonBay Communities pegged as developer of West LA site

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 25, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl, AvalonBay Communities' Timothy J Naughton and Old West Los Angeles Courthouse (SurveyLA, Getty, Los Angeles County Supervisor District 3, AvalonBay Communities)
Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl, AvalonBay Communities’ Timothy J Naughton and Old West Los Angeles Courthouse (SurveyLA, Getty, Los Angeles County Supervisor District 3, AvalonBay Communities)

A long-closed Los Angeles County courthouse in Sawtelle that was once a popular draw for skateboarders may soon be redeveloped for affordable housing.

The County Board of Supervisors voted to buy the former West Los Angeles Courthouse at 1633 Purdue Avenue for a mixed-use, affordable housing development, City News Service reported via KFI AM 640.

The motion to buy the vacant courthouse for development was introduced by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who asked the county to find the money to purchase it from the Judicial Council. The motions states that the county has paid the council more than $3.5 million “to incentivize development of affordable housing for the site.”

It’s “one of the largest publicly owned infill sites suitable for affordable housing in this densely populated western area of the county,” according to the motion.

The West Los Angeles Courthouse closed in June 2013 as a result of budget cuts. It was then put up for sale under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, according to Metnews.

It was soon dubbed by skaters as “West L.A. Courthouse Skate Plaza,” a popular shredding spot on the Westside.

The county chose a prospective developer, West LA Commons, based in Arlington, Virginia, to turn it into housing. The current terms of the project dictate that the developer then pay the county $32.2 million.

West LA Commons is an affiliate of AvalonBay Communities, a real estate investment trust based at the same address, according to state records.

In May, AvalonBay and Adobe Communities filed plans to build 1,200 apartments at a former Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin, of which 25 percent would be affordable.

In January 2021, AvalonBay and Adobe were chosen to redevelop the 8-acre West Los Angeles Civic Center into a retail-office village with 925 homes, half of them affordable.

In October 2020, AvalonBay secured $167 million in financing to build a 475-unit, mixed-use project in the Arts District. It was slated for completion this year.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingAvalonBay CommunitiesLos Angelesresidential real estateSawtelle

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mitsui Fudosan America's John Westerfield with 8th Street, between Grand Avenue and Hope Street (LinkedIn, Gensler, Getty)
    Mitsui Fudosan eyes 50-story apartment tower in DTLA
    Mitsui Fudosan eyes 50-story apartment tower in DTLA
    CAR president Otto Catrina, incoming CAR president Jennifer Branchini and Derrick Luckett (CAR, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Realtor association apologizes for past discrimination
    Realtor association apologizes for past discrimination
    William McMorrow with 28034 Sea Lane Drive
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass (Getty)
    Poll: Rick Caruso noses ahead of Karen Bass in LA mayor race
    Poll: Rick Caruso noses ahead of Karen Bass in LA mayor race
    Residential real estate, Southern California, housing element, rezoning, penalties
    Most SoCal cities miss state housing plan deadline
    Most SoCal cities miss state housing plan deadline
    Overcrowded home
    LA County leads the nation in overcrowded homes
    LA County leads the nation in overcrowded homes
    Side confirms new round of layoffs
    Side confirms new round of layoffs
    Side confirms new round of layoffs
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County
    Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.