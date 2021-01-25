Open Menu

AvalonBay, Abode chosen to redevelop West LA Civic Center

Mixed-use project includes 926 residential units, nearly half set aside as affordable

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 25, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Abode’s Robin Hughes and Avalon’s Tim Naughton with a rendering of the project (iStock)
Abode’s Robin Hughes and Avalon’s Tim Naughton with a rendering of the project (iStock)

AvalonBay Communities and Abode Communities will redevelop the eight-acre West Los Angeles Civic Center site, a sprawling mixed-use project that will include residential, office and retail components.

Los Angeles County and the city of L.A. selected the developers following a months-long process to determine who would lead the effort to transform the mid-century municipal office and community complex, according to Urbanize.

Abode is a nonprofit developer, and the project’s 926 residential units will include 431 reserved at “affordable” and “moderate-income” levels. There will also be a 73,400-square-foot municipal office building along with 41,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The complex will include the redevelopment of a 20,900-square-foot community center on site. The West L.A. Courthouse would be repurposed as an arts space.

AvalonBay and Abode’s proposal includes 118,000 square feet of publicly available open space. Renderings depict contemporary-styled structures with glass-facades around a central plaza space.

The development partners and the city will begin negotiations over certain details as well as the community consultation process with the goal of signing a development agreement by March.

In March 2020, the county provided Abode with $2 million in funding for to help build a 77-unit affordable housing project in Boyle Heights.

AvalonBay closed two large deals in L.A. last year: is secured a $167 million construction loan for a project set to rise in the Arts District and it sold an apartment building in Venice for $67 million. [Urbanize] ­— Dennis Lynch 

