A pricey condo once owned by sitcom star Matthew Perry has come on the market, with a big price increase since the last time it sold barely a year ago.

Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles recently listed at $28 million. That’s a 29 percent boost from when Perry sold it during the summer of 2021 for $21.6 million.

The “Friends” comic sold it for $2,325 per square foot. The current asking price for the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 9,300-square-foot condo works out to $3,013 per square foot.

It is listed by James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency. Harris did not reply to requests to comment by presstime. The seller is an Australian group named Lapro Property Trust. According to a story posted by Dirt.com, the condo’s owner is Nick Molnar, the co-founder of Aussie headquartered fintech company Afterpay. Molnar recently moved to a $34 million Bel Air mansion.

Even with the price hike, Penthouse 40 won’t be the priciest condo listing in Los Angeles. In the summer, a 12,700-square-foot penthouse at the hotel-branded Four Seasons Private Residences LA was listed for $75 million. Also, a $39 million penthouse located at 1200 Club View Drive is on the market.

The penthouse covers the entire 40th floor at 1 West Century Drive. It has a private elevator entry. Other amenities include a private screening room and a hot tub terrace, according to a property description.

1 West Century Drive’s Penthouse 40 goes up for sale a few months after a handful of other ultra luxury condos such as 8899 Beverly and Pendry West Hollywood came on the Los Angeles market. Meanwhile, other condo projects such as Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills and the One Beverly Hills have been wrapping up construction. Sales people for the ultra luxe condo projects have spoken of Los Angeles embracing luxe condo living, similar to Miami and Manhattan.

The priciest Los Angeles area condo sale of 2022 so far was registered at the Pendry West Hollywood. An unidentified buyer paid $21.5 million for the penthouse.

During September, there was a 20 percent decline for new contracts of condos priced more than $2 million, according to information released by the Elliman Reports.