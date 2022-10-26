Open Menu

Condo once owned by Matthew Perry for sale with 30% markup

Even with boost, luxe unit lists at $28M, short of any LA price records

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 26, 2022 01:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Actor Matthew Perry and Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
Actor Matthew Perry and Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)

A pricey condo once owned by sitcom star Matthew Perry has come on the market, with a big price increase since the last time it sold barely a year ago.

Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles recently listed at $28 million. That’s a 29 percent boost from when Perry sold it during the summer of 2021 for $21.6 million.

The “Friends” comic sold it for $2,325 per square foot. The current asking price for the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 9,300-square-foot condo works out to $3,013 per square foot.

It is listed by James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency. Harris did not reply to requests to comment by presstime. The seller is an Australian group named Lapro Property Trust. According to a story posted by Dirt.com, the condo’s owner is Nick Molnar, the co-founder of Aussie headquartered fintech company Afterpay. Molnar recently moved to a $34 million Bel Air mansion.

Even with the price hike, Penthouse 40 won’t be the priciest condo listing in Los Angeles. In the summer, a 12,700-square-foot penthouse at the hotel-branded Four Seasons Private Residences LA was listed for $75 million. Also, a $39 million penthouse located at 1200 Club View Drive is on the market.

The penthouse covers the entire 40th floor at 1 West Century Drive. It has a private elevator entry. Other amenities include a private screening room and a hot tub terrace, according to a property description.

1 West Century Drive’s Penthouse 40 goes up for sale a few months after a handful of other ultra luxury condos such as 8899 Beverly and Pendry West Hollywood came on the Los Angeles market. Meanwhile, other condo projects such as Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills and the One Beverly Hills have been wrapping up construction. Sales people for the ultra luxe condo projects have spoken of Los Angeles embracing luxe condo living, similar to Miami and Manhattan.

The priciest Los Angeles area condo sale of 2022 so far was registered at the Pendry West Hollywood. An unidentified buyer paid $21.5 million for the penthouse.

During September, there was a 20 percent decline for new contracts of condos priced more than $2 million, according to information released by the Elliman Reports.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Century Citycondosluxury homesPriciest ListingsThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    William McMorrow with 28034 Sea Lane Drive
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    Kennedy Wilson CEO lists beachside Malibu home for $55M
    From left: Michael Rosenfeld and David and Simon Reuben with Century Plaza
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Sugar Ray Leonard and 1550 Amalfi Drive in Pacific Palisades (Anthony Barcelo, Getty)
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
    Villa Firenze (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
    Villa Firenze in escrow, its asking price was almost $80M
    Villa Firenze in escrow, its asking price was almost $80M
    Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi, David and Simon Reuben and Fairmont Century Plaza at 2050 Avenue of the Stars (Ganzi by Sonya Revell, Hotels.com, Getty)
    Fight or flight: Inside the billion-dollar battle at Rosenfeld’s Century Plaza
    Fight or flight: Inside the billion-dollar battle at Rosenfeld’s Century Plaza
    JAKKS Pacific's Stephen Berman with 27320 Pacific Coast Hwy (JAKKS Pacific, Redfin)
    Beachfront Malibu home priced at $15K psf
    Beachfront Malibu home priced at $15K psf
    From left: Warren Wachsberger, Mike Leipart, and James Harris with The Pendry Residences
    The Agency steps into sales at The Pendry Residences WeHo
    The Agency steps into sales at The Pendry Residences WeHo
    Drew Fenton with 1005 N. Alpine Dr (Redfin, Hilton & Hyland)
    Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
    Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.