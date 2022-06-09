Open Menu

Westside condo lists for $39M

Beverly West’s Penthouse 22 looks to be harbinger of high-end surge

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 09, 2022 10:30 AM
By Andrew Asch
Beverly West Penthouse #22 (Beverly West Residences)
The latest trophy property to hit the market on the Westside of Los Angeles points to a new reality in the market for luxury condominiums.

A 22nd floor penthouse at Beverly West at 1200 Club View Drive is offering four beds, five baths and a total of 7,965-square-foot unit with an ask of $39 million, or $4,897-per-square-foot. The luxe condo was listed by Paul Spradling of PE Management Group, Inc.

Beverly West Penthouse #22 (Beverly West Residences)
It is one of four Beverly West penthouses, each of which carries a name related to the entertainment industry––Penthouse 22, for example, is dubbed The Producer. Designed by a prominent interior designer, Lisa Garriss, principal of Plum Design West, the unit’s floors are made from a natural stone from an Italian quarry. Amenities include a cinema, a chef’s kitchen, a bar and balconies to take in commanding views of Los Angeles Country Club and West Los Angeles. The current owners, Arthur E. and Carol B. Johnson Family Trust, have owned the place since 2018. Grammy Award winning musician The Weeknd lived in neighboring Penthouse 21, which was listed for $36 million in February.

Beverly West Penthouse #22 (Beverly West Residences)

The $39 million ask on The Produder comes amid a trend of trophy condos making a splash. The 8899 Beverly Boulevard luxe condo building is offering two penthouses that could be purchased together at a current ask of $100 million. A penthouse at the hotel-branded Four Seasons Private Residences has been listed at $75 million, which could be a record breaker when it sells. The current market appears to be an ongoing reset of a familiar benchmark for Los Angeles trophy condo listings, a $47 million sale in 2008 Century City. The buyer was Candy Spelling, wife of late TV producer Aaron Spelling.

