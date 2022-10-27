A bluffside home in Laguna Beach tied to timeshare mogul Stephen Cloobeck has listed for $39.7 million.

The 9,300-square-foot estate has hit the market at 11 Montage Way at the Montage Laguna Beach resort, the Orange County Register reported.

It’s among 13 private resort homes with access to concierge, housekeeping and room service.

Cloobeck bought the property for $10.5 million in December 2007, the year he founded the Las Vegas-based timeshare company Diamond Resorts International. He later transferred it to a limited liability corporation co-managed by his now ex-wife.

Built on a third-acre lot in 2010 and newly remodeled, the five-bedroom, eight-bath home features a floating staircase topped by a skylight that illuminates the two-story interior.

The contemporary house with a bungalow-style gable has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the Pacific Ocean. It comes with a three-car attached garage.

It has a large living room with a glass fireplace, temperature-controlled wine wall and a designer kitchen.

There’s a gaming room, home theater and glass-encased wine cellar. The master bedroom opens up onto a swimming pool and spa.

The backyard has a new glass fire pit, outdoor shower and kitchen with a built-in Viking grill, ice maker, refrigerator and Kalamazoo pizza oven. An outdoor courtyard has a one-story waterfall.

Brokers John Stanaland of Villa Real Estate and his son, Tyler Stanaland of The Oppenheim Group and Netflix series “Selling the OC,” hold the listing.

Cloobeck stepped down as chairman and CEO of Diamond Resorts in 2016 when Apollo Global Management bought it for $2.2 billion. He appeared twice on CBS’s “Undercover Boss” and once considered a run for governor in Nevada.

In a 2012 article detailing his much-publicized breakup with a Canadian model, Cloobeck — a prominent Democratic donor — told Vanity Fair he has played golf with Barack Obama, bunked with Joe Biden and regularly chats by phone with Nancy Pelosi.

Cloobeck has continued to harass his Instagram model ex, digital pinup girl Stefanie Gurzanski, after she took out a restraining order against him, she alleged in a motion last year seeking $100,000 in damages.

— Dana Bartholomew