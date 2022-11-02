A Hollywood Hills home built by spec developer Dean McKillen sold for $28.3 million on Nov. 2.

Located at 8905 Devlin Place, the nearly 12,000-square-foot home situated on an acre of land had an asking price $35 million, or almost $3,000 per square foot. It sold at a 19 percent discount from the initial ask.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom place overlooking the Sunset Strip was represented by listing agents Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates and the developer’s brother Tyrone McKillen of Compass. Agents representing the buyer were Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 2019, 8905 Devlin Place was designed by Paul McClean, an architect who has designed megamansions around the Hollywood Hills, as well as Bel Air. Notably, McClean served as the architect for The One, the Bel Air megamansion which was sold for $126 million earlier this year.

8905 Devlin Place is one of a set of Hollywood area homes which was designed by McClean and developed by Dean McKillen. One collaboration was 1415 Devlin Drive, down the street from 8905 Devlin Place. Based on an acre, 1415 Devlin Drive offers a home theater, a sauna, steam room, a gym and a double gated entry. It sold for $28.5 million in March 2021.

In 2015, Fashion designer Calvin Klein spent $25 million on a McClean-McKillen home, this one located at 1442 Tanager Way.

The Tanager Way home made a mark with its idiosyncratic luxury. The residence offers retractable glass walls, a home theater with seating for 12, a 65-foot infinity pool, an eight-car garage, as well as an entryway bridge that spans a waterfall and a reflecting pool.

For 8905 Devlin Place, Zillow gives a comparable property at 1301 Collingwood Place, a 16,000-square-foot home, which was listed for $48 million. It was designed by prominent architecture firm Olson Kundig.