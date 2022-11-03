Open Menu

Jacmar eyes 243 apartments in North Hollywood

Six-story 258K sf building would replace a Post Office

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 03, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Jacmar Companies' John J. Tilley with 7023-7037 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Jacmar Companies’ John J. Tilley with 7023-7037 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard (LinkedIn, Getty, MVE + Partners)

Jacmar Companies aims to build a mixed-use, 243-unit apartment complex in North Hollywood.

The Alhambra-based developer has filed plans to build the six-story building at 7023-7037 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The project would require demolishing a single-story commercial building housing a U.S. Post Office.

Plans call for a 258,000-square-foot building with 243 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments above 5,100 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. A street-level and underground garage would serve 413 cars.

Because the project would require a zone change and a general plan amendment, it is subject to the affordability provisions imposed by Measure JJJ. That means Jacmar would have to set aside 40 apartments as affordable housing for very low- and extremely low-income households.

The 7035 Laurel Canyon project, designed by MVE + Partners of Downtown Los Angeles, would feature a U-shaped apartment building clad in gray stucco and brown brick tile.

The 71-foot high complex would feature 16-pane windows, with a driveway and courtyard flanked by commercial storefronts opening out to Laurel Canyon. Out back, stepped heights leading away from a swimming pool deck would create rooftop terraces for residents.

The apartment building would include a fitness center and various lounges.

While development in North Hollywood has been largely centered around Metro’s Red Line/Orange Line Station at Lankershim and Chandler boulevards in the NoHo Arts District, it may be moving north.

Developers have turned a dead, 25-acre Laurel Plaza shopping center into a 644-unit, mixed-use urban village at Alexan NoHo West, at Radford Avenue and Erwin Street, anchored by a Trader Joe’s.

Jacmar Companies is run by the Tilley family. Besides real estate and restaurants, the company has holdings in the restaurant supply business. Jacmar Foodservice Distribution has distribution centers in Sacramento and the City of Industry.

Jacmar and MVE + Partners are developing a 120-unit apartment complex at Olympic Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Mid-Wilshire.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
