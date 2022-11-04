Open Menu

Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus

Four-building, 532K sf project would be largest life science hub in OC

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 04, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Irvine Company's Donald Bren with rendering of UCI Research Park near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive (Irvine Company, Getty)
Irvine Company’s Donald Bren with rendering of UCI Research Park near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive (Irvine Company, Getty)

The Irvine Company wants to build a 532,000-square-foot life science office complex next to the UC Irvine campus.

The Orange County real estate giant based in Newport Beach plans to construct four office and research buildings at its UCI Research Park at 100 Innovation Drive in Irvine, the Orange County Business Journal reported.

The four-story offices, known as Academy Point, would be built at the northwest corner of the 36-building business park next to the University of California at Irvine, according to an Irvine Company brochure.

Plans call for four 128,000-square-foot buildings, with lab-ready offices geared for medical, healthcare and biotechnology tenants. It would be the largest life science project in the county.

The development site for Academy Point near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive is fenced off and largely graded.

The developer could break ground on the life science campus by the end of the year, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Other local brokers suggest market conditions may put a hold on construction until life science tenants are secured, according to the Business Journal.

Academy Point would be the only life science campus with direct access to UC Irvine, leading research hospitals, medical device companies and life science incubators in Orange County, according to a website for the project.

“We really need a purpose-built incubator lab building for life science startups in OC, like they have done in San Diego,” Greg May of Newmark told the Business Journal. “It would be great for OC if they built it.”

San Diego, with 21 million square feet of life science offices and 3.7 million square feet under construction, is the third-largest life science market in the U.S, behind the Bay Area and No. 1 Boston.
Orange County has the fourth-largest life science workforce in California, according to marketing materials for Academy Point.

The county checks all the boxes of what life science tenants are looking for: academic collaboration, quality of life and industry synergies to attract and retain a talented workforce, said Nico Napolitano and Jeff Cole of Cushman & Wakefield, in an email to the newspaper.

But the region “has yet to deliver a concentrated life sciences cluster location that provides the synergies required by inquiring tenants,” they said. Irvine’s Academy Point would “set the trap on what will be the epicenter of the next ‘core cluster’ SoCal life sciences market.”

Academy Point would be the latest investment from Irvine Company for its 185-acre UCI Research Park. It spent $100 million to upgrade the campus in 2018 after the departure of Broadcom, which once took up more than 900,000 square feet.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Academy PointCommercial Real EstateIrvine CompanyLife Sciencesorange countyUCI Research Park

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Terran Orbital's Marc Bell and 15330 Barranca Parkway, Irvine (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group’s, Google Maps, Getty)
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Tilman Fertitta and Montage Laguna Beach resort at Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway (Getty, Montague Hotels, Tai Lopez/CC BY 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Bloomberg: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta to buy Montage Laguna Beach
    Bloomberg: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta to buy Montage Laguna Beach
    Bradley Geier and Peter Merlone of Merlone Geier Partners and Vernola Marketplace at 6237 Pats Ranch Road in Jurupa Valley (Merlone Geier Partners)
    Merlone Geier sells Inland Empire shopping center for $62M
    Merlone Geier sells Inland Empire shopping center for $62M
    Los Alamitos Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink, Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize, and Laguna Hills Mayor Dave Wheeler (City of Los Alamitos, City of Huntington Beach, City of Laguna Hills, Getty)
    OC cities hustle to avoid builder’s remedy “travesty”
    OC cities hustle to avoid builder’s remedy “travesty”
    City Attorney Rob Fabela and Attorney Allen Abshez with the Angel Stadium at 2000 Gene Autry Way in Anaheim (Getty, City of Anaheim, LOEB)
    Angels Baseball threatens suit, halts fire station project
    Angels Baseball threatens suit, halts fire station project
    Stockdale's Shawn and Steven Yari with rendering of 656 South San Vicente Boulevard (Stockdale Capital Partners, Kilograph)
    Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Samsung Electronics North America president and ceo KS Choi and the warehouses leased at 2289 and 2099 E. Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton (Google Maps, Samsung, Getty)
    Samsung Signs OC’s Biggest Industrial Lease in Three Years
    Samsung Signs OC’s Biggest Industrial Lease in Three Years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.