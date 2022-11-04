Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo

Uncommon Developers has proposed to build a five-story, 53-unit apartment complex in West Hollywood.

Plans for the site, with the address of 7771 Beverly Boulevard, call for the construction of a 42,700-square-foot structure with 1,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a permit application filed with Los Angeles’ Department of City Planning. The site, with the project name of Uncommon 7771 Beverly, wil have a mix of 11 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Six of the apartments will be set aside for low-income tenants.

The property sits nearly half a mile from Uncommon’s office project at 8111 Beverly Boulevard. That site, which contains a three-story structure built in 1960, will be renovated into a “creative office” complex.

Also, Uncommon is working on large projects in Chatsworth and Van Nuys. Its Chatsworth project, called the 24 Campus, is a 24-acre development that houses the headquarters of MGA Entertainment, the maker of the Bratz doll line. The campus contains 255,000 square feet of office space that MGA occupies. In September, Uncommon announced plans to add two residential buildings at the southern portion of the compound, according to a previous story from Urbanize Los Angeles. The buildings, which comprise the third phase of the project, will contain a total of 261 apartments. The complex is entitled for up to 660 residential units.

The co-founders of Uncommon Developers are Jason Larian, son of MGA CEO Isaac Larian, and Ryan Hekmat, who is married to Isaac Larian’s daughter. The offices of Uncommon Developers are located inside the MGA headquarters building on the Chatsworth campus.

In addition, Uncommon is working on a 405-unit apartment project in Van Nuys. Plans for the site, at 6728 Sepulveda Boulevard, call for the construction of a six-story building and a three-level parking garage.

The firm has a total of nine projects in Los Angeles, according to its website. Its properties include a 117-key hotel at 1315 Flower Street in Downtown Los Angeles and a 305-unit apartment complex at 317 South La Brea Avenue in Inglewood.