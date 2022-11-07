Open Menu

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott list 90210 mansion for $22M

Beverly Crest mansion is piece of power duo’s luxury residence portfolio

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 07, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with 1317 Delresto Drive (Getty, Zillow)
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with 1317 Delresto Drive (Getty, Zillow)

Rapper Travis Scott and reality TV star and cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner have listed a 9,700-square-foot mansion in Beverly Crest for $21.9 million.

The power duo listed the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 1317 Delresto Drive, within Beverly Hills’ 91020 zip code, Dirt.com reported.

The rapper with the hit single “90210” and the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” bought the 1.1-acre estate in 2018 for $13.5 million.

The angular white stucco home, built in 1971, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a towering front gate. It includes an attached three-car garage.

Its interior, redesigned in the past decade by ANR Signature Collection, includes oak floors, imported stone and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

The kitchen, with white marble countertops and ebony cabinets, connects to a breakfast room and walk-in pantry, with a formal dining room leading out to an outside terrace.

Upstairs, the 2,300-square-foot master suite has a sitting area and private balcony with views of Benedict Canyon and L.A.’s Century City.

There are dual master baths, one with a soaking tub and flatscreen TV, dual walk-in closets, a fireplace and a powder room where Jenner would get “glammed” by her team of professional makeup artists, according to Dirt.

There are six more bedrooms, each with ensuite baths, including one used as a nursery for Jenner and Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster. There’s also a movie theater, gym, massage and billiard rooms.

Outside, the home’s resort-style grounds include Italian cypresses and lavender around a swimming pool, spa and built-in barbeque.

Broker Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.

Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has built a hefty real estate portfolio with profitable home flips. Her main residence is the eight-bedroom, 13,200-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills she bought for $12.4 million in 2016, when she was 19.

Her other properties include a $36 million contemporary mansion in Holmby Hills and a $15 million vacant lot in Hidden Hills. Also, she’s building a desert vacation mansion in La Quinta’s Madison Club.

As for Scott, he owns a 16,700-square-foot hilltop mansion in Brentwood he bought in 2020 for $23.5 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




