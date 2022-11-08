Open Menu

Reuben brothers respond to DigitalBridge’s Century Plaza allegations

Suit alleges the billionaire brothers did nothing after owner defaulted

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 08, 2022 01:45 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi, Simon and David Reuben with Fairmont Century Plaza (Digital Bridge, Getty, Google Maps)
Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi, Simon and David Reuben with Fairmont Century Plaza (Digital Bridge, Getty, Google Maps)

The Reuben brothers have responded to the slew of allegations DigitalBridge has made against them, which claim the billionaire brothers deliberately failed to act after Michael Rosenfeld defaulted on more than $1.8 billion in loans connected to his Century Plaza project in Century City.

Their response: denial.

The brothers and their investment vehicle Motcomb Estates insisted that they didn’t act in bad faith when administering both senior and mezzanine loans on the development, according to a 43-page response filed with New York Supreme Court last week. The investors did not file any cross complaints.

DigitalBridge’s claims “are or will shortly become moot,” the Reubens said in the filing, as it has already pursued a foreclosure against Century Plaza, with an auction scheduled for Dec. 14.

But DigitalBridge, another mezzanine lender on the property, has argued it’s too little too late.

In March, the firm — formerly known as Colony Capital — sued the Reuben brothers, claiming they did nothing for several months after Michael Rosenfeld defaulted. By doing nothing, the brothers’ investment vehicle “violated its responsibilities” in servicing the mezzanine portion of the loan.

Though the Reubens are exuding some confidence that the foreclosure will resolve all claims, an attorney for the brothers, Matthew Parrott, conceded at a Sept. 30 hearing that “nobody can know” how the auction will play out.

“We won’t know if there are any losses actually suffered until, at a minimum, after the auction occurs,” Parrott said.

Until the UCC foreclosure auction happens, the case will still move forward, Judge Barry Ostrager said at the same hearing, where he denied the Reubens’ request to dismiss the claims.

“In the best of all worlds there will be a UCC foreclosure action which will moot the entire case,” the judge said.

The Reubens were hit with a second lawsuit over their actions involving Century Plaza last month. A group of EB-5 lenders sued the brothers for reshuffling the debt stack over four years.

From 2016 to 2020, the Reubens went from holding a small stake in the senior loan for the property to holding more than $1.2 billion worth of debt on the project and becoming the sole administrator of both the senior and mezzanine portions of the loan.

By doing so, the Reubens have “destroyed … any real prospect of repayment” to the EB-5 lenders.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Century CityCentury PlazaforeclosureshotelslawsuitsReuben Brothers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group’s, Google Maps, Getty)
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    111 W 7th Street (LoopNet, Getty)
    LLCs linked to SB Properties object to Laguna Point’s lawsuit over $400M apartment sale
    LLCs linked to SB Properties object to Laguna Point’s lawsuit over $400M apartment sale
    Inferno Investment's Julien Rémillard, Nile Niami and 9066 St. Ives Drive (Getty, Google Maps)
    Lawsuit alleges Niami blew millions on failed house flip
    Lawsuit alleges Niami blew millions on failed house flip
    Heather and Terry Dubrow; photos of Newport Beach home (Getty, Youtube/Heather's Closet)
    Heather and Terry Dubrow sell Newport Beach “chateau” for $55M
    Heather and Terry Dubrow sell Newport Beach “chateau” for $55M
    Actor Matthew Perry and Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles (Getty, Zillow)
    Condo once owned by Matthew Perry for sale with 30% markup
    Condo once owned by Matthew Perry for sale with 30% markup
    EB Arrow CEO Todd Minnis, Onni Group founder Inno De Cotiis and 280 East Colorado Boulevard (Netstreit, Onni Group, Google Maps)
    Onni purchases Pasadena shopping center in foreclosure
    Onni purchases Pasadena shopping center in foreclosure
    From left: Michael Rosenfeld and David and Simon Reuben with Century Plaza
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Erewhon's Tony Antoci, Midwood's John Usdan and Erewhon Studio City at 12833 Ventura Boulevard (Getty, Midwood, Facebook/Tony Antoci, Erewhon)
    Erewhon vs. Midwood: Dueling lawsuits at Sportsmen’s Lodge
    Erewhon vs. Midwood: Dueling lawsuits at Sportsmen’s Lodge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.