Open Menu

Greenland sells Metropolis apartment tower for $500M

Record price still marks significant loss for the Chinese developer

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 09, 2022 08:38 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Northland's Matthew Gottesdiener and Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang with the THEA at Metropolis at 1000 W. 8th Street in Los Angeles (TheaDTLA, LinkedIn, Getty)
Northland’s Matthew Gottesdiener and Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang with the THEA at Metropolis at 1000 W. 8th Street in Los Angeles (TheaDTLA, LinkedIn, Getty)

A Chinese developer has sold the tallest apartment tower in Downtown Los Angeles for $504 million – nearly $200 million less than the cost of development.

A U.S. subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holding Group sold the 59-story Thea at Metropolis at 1000 West 8th Street, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buyer was Northland, based near Boston.

The $504 million price paid for the two-year-old, 684-unit tower set a record for a single rental property in Los Angeles, but was far less than the developer had sought.

The initial asking price was $695 million 18 months ago, which was less than what Greenland had paid in development costs, according to Northland.

The loss for Greenland is the latest among Chinese investors, which have jettisoned prized U.S. real estate assets.

After nearly two years of soaring rents and property values, the multifamily market has cooled.

Higher interest rates and three months of sliding rents nationally have weighed on the apartment market, while the L.A. market faces unique challenges, said Matthew Gottesdiener, Northland’s chief executive.

California rent regulations and the ability of renters to move away from Downtown Los Angeles because of remote work have dampened values further, he said.

Chinese firms have sold a net $23.6 billion of U.S. commercial properties since 2019, according to MSCI Real Assets. Greenland USA, based in Shanghai, has been an active seller.

The firm sold two apartment buildings in Brooklyn for $315 million earlier this year. It also listed its 350-room hotel at the Metropolis, according to The Real Deal.

The Thea apartment tower and Hotel Indigo make up two of four towers at Greenland’s Metropolis development at West 8th and Francisco streets. The other two towers, opened in 2017 and 2018, include 822 condos. In July, the company began hunting buyers for the 350-room hotel.

A typical apartment at the Thea is more than 1,000 square feet, with an average rent of $4,500 a month. The units are more than 90 percent occupied, according to Northland.

The rental tower was initially meant to hold condos. But faced with a slowing luxury market, including a dearth of international buyers, the Chinese developer in 2019 decided to market it as rental apartments. It was completed in 2020.

Greenland, half owned by the Shanghai Municipal Government, spent more than $1 billion on the entire Metropolis development.

Greenland has struggled with debts and a depressed housing market in China, which some U.S. real estate executives say might have led it to raise cash by selling U.S. assets. Greenland said it was likely to default on an outstanding $362 million bond balance, citing declining sales in China.

Northland said it raised most of the capital for the Thea purchase from the recent sale of an apartment complex in Tucson. The purchase of the L.A. highrise was financed with a 10-year loan from Fannie Mae, at an interest rate just over 5 percent, according to the company.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsCommercial Real EstateDTLAGreenland HoldingLos AngelesNorthland

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Politics, Los Angeles, mayoral race, election results, Rick Caruso, Karen Bass
    Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in votes for LA mayor
    Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in votes for LA mayor
    JP Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes with 1620 26th St (Loopnet, Getty)
    JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
    JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
    Rick Caruso and Karen Bass (Getty)
    Poll: Bass leads Caruso by 4% in runup to LA mayoral vote
    Poll: Bass leads Caruso by 4% in runup to LA mayoral vote
    7771 Beverly Blvd
    Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
    Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
    Irvine Company's Donald Bren with rendering of UCI Research Park near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive (Irvine Company, Getty)
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    Terran Orbital's Marc Bell and 15330 Barranca Parkway, Irvine (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group’s, Google Maps, Getty)
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Tilman Fertitta and Montage Laguna Beach resort at Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway (Getty, Montague Hotels, Tai Lopez/CC BY 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Bloomberg: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta to buy Montage Laguna Beach
    Bloomberg: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta to buy Montage Laguna Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.