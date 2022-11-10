Open Menu

Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes

Measure H charter amendment would tie rent hikes to 75% of CPI

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 10, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pasadena Councilwoman Jess Rivas & mayor Victor Gordo (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, City of Pasadena)
Pasadena Councilwoman Jess Rivas & mayor Victor Gordo (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, City of Pasadena)

A rent control ballot measure in Pasadena was leading Thursday by 129 votes.

Measure H, which would tie Pasadena rent increases to consumer prices for gas, food and more, was leading 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, the Pasadena Star News reported, citing the latest official vote count.

If passed, Measure H would institute the first rent control in the City of Roses.

The measure would limit rent increases to 75 percent of the annual increase in Consumer Price Index, set up a Pasadena Rental Housing Board and provide guidelines for “just cause” evictions.

The charter amendment would also require a renter to be provided relocation assistance if a landlord is reclaiming an apartment or removing a unit from the rental market.

An online rental registry of all rental properties in the city would be created, also listing other data, including any violations of building codes and regulations.

The Pasadena Tenants Union and other backers say the proposed amendment would create strong protections for tenants in a city where 57 percent of households rent. Half of Pasadena tenants pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent, while a quarter contribute more than 50 percent.

Councilwoman Jess Rivas, a supporter of the measure, said she was optimistic its lead will hold.

“Regardless of what happens, I hope folks realize how much Pasadenans volunteering for Yes on H poured their hearts into fighting for the dignity and security of our neighbors,” Rivas told the newspaper.

Mayor Victor Gordo, a landlord and opponent of the measure, predicted the measure would fail to tally enough votes in the coming weeks to pass.

“We need solutions that bring us real affordable housing, not approaches that fail tenants and cities in the long term, as we have seen with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Monica,” Gordo said.

Opponents said Measure H would put dozens of new bureaucrats on the public payroll and cost the city nearly $6 million a year to pay the members of a new rent board, staff and attorneys.

Supporters, including local churches, said rent control was needed to curb the city’s affordable housing problem.

The cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood have rent control regulations. Last fall, Santa Ana became Orange County’s first city to enact a rent control law. Other jurisdictions have already instituted eviction protections similar to Santa Ana’s, including Los Angeles County, Inglewood and Culver City.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Measure HPasadenarent controlresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    DJM Capital's D. John Miller, PGIM's David A. Hunt with a rendering of 7777 Edinger Avenue in Huntington Beach (DJM Capital, LinkedIn)
    DJM Capital and PGIM eye 300 apartments at Huntington Beach retail center
    DJM Capital and PGIM eye 300 apartments at Huntington Beach retail center
    KB Home's Jeffrey Mezger & KB Home’s Shadow Mountain in Menifee (KB Home, Linkedin, Getty, KB Home/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    KB Home to build state’s first “microgrid communities” in the IE
    KB Home to build state’s first “microgrid communities” in the IE
    los-angeles, housing-market, home-sales, residential-real-estate
    LA home sales continue slide: Douglas Elliman report
    LA home sales continue slide: Douglas Elliman report
    Jacmar Companies' John J. Tilley with 7023-7037 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard (LinkedIn, Getty, MVE + Partners)
    Jacmar eyes 243 apartments in North Hollywood
    Jacmar eyes 243 apartments in North Hollywood
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
    Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
    Claremont Mayor Jed Leano (Twitter, Getty)
    Claremont Issues six-month moratorium on renter evictions
    Claremont Issues six-month moratorium on renter evictions
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and The Waverly at 1705 Ocean Avenue (Getty, Compass)
    New British PM Rishi Sunak owns Santa Monica penthouse
    New British PM Rishi Sunak owns Santa Monica penthouse
    Ventus' Scott Galewith rendering of 3900 South Figueroa Street (Ventus Group, Ankrom Moisan Architects)
    Ventus Group revamps plans for housing near USC
    Ventus Group revamps plans for housing near USC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.