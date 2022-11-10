Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes

A rent control ballot measure in Pasadena was leading Thursday by 129 votes.

Measure H, which would tie Pasadena rent increases to consumer prices for gas, food and more, was leading 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, the Pasadena Star News reported, citing the latest official vote count.

If passed, Measure H would institute the first rent control in the City of Roses.

The measure would limit rent increases to 75 percent of the annual increase in Consumer Price Index, set up a Pasadena Rental Housing Board and provide guidelines for “just cause” evictions.

The charter amendment would also require a renter to be provided relocation assistance if a landlord is reclaiming an apartment or removing a unit from the rental market.

An online rental registry of all rental properties in the city would be created, also listing other data, including any violations of building codes and regulations.

The Pasadena Tenants Union and other backers say the proposed amendment would create strong protections for tenants in a city where 57 percent of households rent. Half of Pasadena tenants pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent, while a quarter contribute more than 50 percent.

Councilwoman Jess Rivas, a supporter of the measure, said she was optimistic its lead will hold.

“Regardless of what happens, I hope folks realize how much Pasadenans volunteering for Yes on H poured their hearts into fighting for the dignity and security of our neighbors,” Rivas told the newspaper.

Mayor Victor Gordo, a landlord and opponent of the measure, predicted the measure would fail to tally enough votes in the coming weeks to pass.

“We need solutions that bring us real affordable housing, not approaches that fail tenants and cities in the long term, as we have seen with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Monica,” Gordo said.

Opponents said Measure H would put dozens of new bureaucrats on the public payroll and cost the city nearly $6 million a year to pay the members of a new rent board, staff and attorneys.

Supporters, including local churches, said rent control was needed to curb the city’s affordable housing problem.

The cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood have rent control regulations. Last fall, Santa Ana became Orange County’s first city to enact a rent control law. Other jurisdictions have already instituted eviction protections similar to Santa Ana’s, including Los Angeles County, Inglewood and Culver City.

— Dana Bartholomew