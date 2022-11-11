Open Menu

LA looks to increase lease options for “social equity” pot shops

Proposal facilitates relocation of disadvantaged cannabis tenants

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 11, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Biko's Timeka Drew (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Biko’s Timeka Drew (Illustration by The Real Deal with Biko and Getty)

Disadvantaged cannabis shops in Los Angeles are now barred from packing up their pot and moving to better digs across town.

But that could change with a new rule proposed by the city’s Department of Cannabis Regulation to allow “social equity” cannabis companies greater access to Los Angeles real estate, Bisnow reported.

The problem: The city’s social equity cannabis licensing program now prevents businesses from moving to new locations as they see fit. Such pot shops are tied to specific community plan areas for new locations and to the sites they chose when they applied for permits.

The program’s pot dispensaries “are trapped at locations with unfavorable leases or at locations that may limit the success of their business,” a DCR report reads.

The social equity program is open to applicants who have had a cannabis arrest or conviction, who are low-income or who live in an area disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

Timeka Drew, founder of Biko, a social equity cannabis supplier based in Torrance, was awarded a social equity retail storefront license in Los Angeles and is working to expand in her community plan area of Southeast L.A, according to her firm’s website.

“The only landlords I can even talk to are those within my community plan area,” Drew told Bisnow at an event this fall. “There is nothing forcing any landlord in my community plan area to even rent to me to begin with, let alone give me a reasonable deal for my lease.

“It makes it incredibly difficult to make sure that I can establish myself in a way that’s going to make sense over time.”

The city’s cannabis regulator has proposed a measure to allow Drew and other social equity pot business owners to move to any community plan area that hasn’t already hit its limit for that type of cannabis business.

The idea is that there may be better real estate locations and better lease terms, with a larger pool of suitable sites citywide.

Any new dispensary location would still have to comply with cannabis zoning laws, which say how far they must be from certain locations such as schools.

The proposed amendment went before the city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee on Nov. 1. The committee recommended allowing social equity applicants to relocate, but would leave out licensees. It still has to go to the City Council for a final vote.

Its approval could make it easier for such businesses to get funding.

“Another part of it is just your attractiveness to partners,” Drew told Bisnow. “It’s a lot harder when you’re coming to them and saying, ‘I’m stuck in this community plan area, I can’t find a compliant property, can you help?’”

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cannabisCommercial Real EstatedispensariesLos Angelesreal estate accesssocial equity

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Councilman Jose Huizar (Charlie Kaijo/CC BY 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
    Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
    Politics, Los Angeles, mayoral race, election results, Rick Caruso, Karen Bass
    Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in votes for LA mayor
    Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in votes for LA mayor
    Northland's Matthew Gottesdiener and Greenland Holdings’ Zhang Yuliang with the THEA at Metropolis at 1000 W. 8th Street in Los Angeles (TheaDTLA, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Greenland sells Metropolis apartment tower for $500M
    Greenland sells Metropolis apartment tower for $500M
    JP Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes with 1620 26th St (Loopnet, Getty)
    JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
    JP Morgan shopping 1.4M sf Santa Monica office campus
    Rick Caruso and Karen Bass (Getty)
    Poll: Bass leads Caruso by 4% in runup to LA mayoral vote
    Poll: Bass leads Caruso by 4% in runup to LA mayoral vote
    7771 Beverly Blvd
    Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
    Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
    Irvine Company's Donald Bren with rendering of UCI Research Park near MacArthur Boulevard and University Drive (Irvine Company, Getty)
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
    Terran Orbital's Marc Bell and 15330 Barranca Parkway, Irvine (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.