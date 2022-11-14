Hoag Hospital Irvine has launched a $1 billion expansion of more than 1 million square feet, doubling its number of beds.

The hospital will add six new buildings with three specialized institutes at 16200 Sand Canyon Avenue, the Orange County Register reported.

The hospital, built in 2010, aims to keep up with other hospital expansion in Orange County. They include a $1 billion cancer treatment and research campus by City of Hope and a $1 billion medical complex and hospital at UC Irvine.

The revamped Hoag campus will be called Sun Family Campus to recognize a $50 million gift to Hoag this year by Diana and David Sun.

Hoag’s buildout includes six new buildings that will add 155 more hospital beds, for a total of 321 beds, with larger patient rooms, Hoag CEO Robert Braithwaite told the newspaper.

The buildings will include eight new operating rooms and 120,000 square feet of offices and support facilities, along with an intensive care unit, pharmacy, auditorium and conference center.

The campus will include specialized institutes for women’s health, cancer and digestive illnesses, with inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Work has already begun, with the second of two parking structures under construction.

The remaining facilities are expected to be completed by 2025.

Hoag’s goal is to have the services and specialists available to take care of even the most complex medical cases onsite, without having to transfer patients to another medical center.

The expanded campus will include treatment, research and clinical trials, Hoag officials said.

The use of new technologies, such as robotics surgery programs and virtual reality medical services, will be expanded, they said. In a clinical innovation center, biotech companies can have space to deploy new equipment in collaboration with on-site doctors.

To combat cancer, programs in early detection and prevention will be expanded with the new footprint, with an urgent care center specifically for cancer patients.

A women’s health hospital should allow Hoag to deliver another 5,500 babies a year, officials said, while expanding breast care services such as exams, prevention and treatment, with a focus on maternity care.

Hoag Hospital Irvine is affiliated with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, based in Newport Beach.

This year, City of Hope opened its Lennar outpatient cancer center off Barranca Parkway and is now building the $1 billion cancer hospital next door, to open in 2025. UC Irvine expects to open its $1.3 billion medical complex and 144-bed hospital the same year.

— Dana Bartholomew