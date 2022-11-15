Open Menu

Top agent Aaron Kirman leaving Compass for Christie’s

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 15, 2022 08:46 AM
By Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman, a top-ranked Los Angeles luxury agent, is leaving Compass, The Real Deal has learned. He is launching his own shop, Aaron Kirman Group, in partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate.

At Compass, Kirman headed L.A’s top-ranked residential team by on-market deals, which did over 400 transactions and over $1.35 billion in sales volume between April 2021 and April 2022, according to TRD’s most recent ranking. He has represented some of the city’s more notable trophy homes, including Nile Niami’s controversial “The One.”

In a statement, Compass said it looked forward to working with Kirman “through our Compass agents across Southern California.” Christie’s, whose brand Chicago-based @properties took control of in a long-term licensing agreement late last year, didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

In late 2020, @properties, headed by Thad Wong and Mike Golden, moved to franchise its brand. The brokerage is backed by private-equity firm Quad-C.

Last week, Compass reported a $154 million net loss in the third quarter, but its revenues of $1.49 billion beat Wall Street estimates. Its stock has surged more than 90 percent over the past week. It also said it added to its agent count in the quarter, despite ending sweeteners such as equity and cash incentives for new agents.

Kirman was a star agent at John Aaroe Group, which was absorbed by San Francisco-based Pacific Union in late 2016. Pacific Union, in turn, was acquired by Compass in 2018.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Aaron Kirmanbreakingchristie'sCompass

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Councilman Jose Huizar (Charlie Kaijo/CC BY 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
Developer found guilty in LA City Hall bribery scheme
Carolwood Executives (L-R) Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson, Nick Segal (Carolwood)
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Transfer tax in LA, Santa Monica on track to pass at polls
Transfer tax in LA, Santa Monica on track to pass at polls
Santa Monica Council member Phil Brock (votebrock.org, Getty)
Santa Monica council member: Let’s work together on builder’s remedy
Santa Monica council member: Let’s work together on builder’s remedy
Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group’s, Google Maps, Getty)
Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
Dean McKillen and 8905 Devlin Pl (Compass, Getty)
Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
Muhammad Ali with 55 Fremont Place (Getty, Luxury Presence)
Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers (Coldwell, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Getty)
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.