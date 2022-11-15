Aaron Kirman, a top-ranked Los Angeles luxury agent, is leaving Compass, The Real Deal has learned. He is launching his own shop, Aaron Kirman Group, in partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate.

At Compass, Kirman headed L.A’s top-ranked residential team by on-market deals, which did over 400 transactions and over $1.35 billion in sales volume between April 2021 and April 2022, according to TRD’s most recent ranking. He has represented some of the city’s more notable trophy homes, including Nile Niami’s controversial “The One.”

In a statement, Compass said it looked forward to working with Kirman “through our Compass agents across Southern California.” Christie’s, whose brand Chicago-based @properties took control of in a long-term licensing agreement late last year, didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

In late 2020, @properties, headed by Thad Wong and Mike Golden, moved to franchise its brand. The brokerage is backed by private-equity firm Quad-C.

Last week, Compass reported a $154 million net loss in the third quarter, but its revenues of $1.49 billion beat Wall Street estimates. Its stock has surged more than 90 percent over the past week. It also said it added to its agent count in the quarter, despite ending sweeteners such as equity and cash incentives for new agents.

Kirman was a star agent at John Aaroe Group, which was absorbed by San Francisco-based Pacific Union in late 2016. Pacific Union, in turn, was acquired by Compass in 2018.