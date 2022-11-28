CIM Group adds to apartment portfolio in South LA

CIM Group aims to build a 114-unit apartment complex in Jefferson Park, adding one more development to an extensive complex along South Western Avenue.

The developer, based in Mid-Wilshire, has filed plans to build the mixed-use complex at 3022 South Western Avenue, in South Los Angeles, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a warehouse and parking lot.

Plans call for a five-story building north of Jefferson Boulevard with 114 apartments above 2,500 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. A semi-underground garage would serve 62 cars.

CIM Group would receive a density bonus allowing a larger building with more apartments than allowed by zoning rules in exchange for setting aside 14 affordable apartments for tenants earning very low incomes.

The U-shaped complex, designed by Nadel Architects of Sawtelle, would replace a traditional courtyard with a single story commercial building with a rooftop swimming pool deck.

The beige-and-gray stucco complex would include large windows, balconies with sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows outside its ground-floor shops and a coworking center, according to renderings.

CIM Group, now building dozens of new residential and commercial developments in West Adams and Jefferson Park, has been accused of gentrifying South Los Angeles.

Across the street at 3010 South Western Avenue, the Mid-Wilshire-based firm is planning a smaller mixed-use apartment building of 40 units, according to Urbanize.

CIM has built a similar mixed-use project a few blocks north at 2221 South Western Avenue, and has proposed 364 apartments at 2211 South Western Avenue, on an empty lot south of the I-10 Freeway.

The 364-unit development would add to the 60-unit complex next door at 2231 South Western Avenue. Plans at the site include an 81-key hotel with around 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Since 2015, CIM has been slowly assembling properties along that block. It paid $9.7 million for the land where it built the 60-unit project. The firm then bought two more parcels for around $2.5 million in 2018, records show.

Once completed, the combined developments would make up one of the largest mixed-use complexes in South L.A.

