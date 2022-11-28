Open Menu

CIM Group adds to apartment portfolio in South LA

Mixed-use 114-unit building would add to its four complexes on South Western Avenue

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 28, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CIM's Richard Ressler, Avi Shemesh and Shaul Kuba with rendering of 3022 South Western Avenue (CIM Group, Nadel Architects)
CIM’s Richard Ressler, Avi Shemesh and Shaul Kuba with rendering of 3022 South Western Avenue (CIM Group, Nadel Architects)

CIM Group aims to build a 114-unit apartment complex in Jefferson Park, adding one more development to an extensive complex along South Western Avenue.

The developer, based in Mid-Wilshire, has filed plans to build the mixed-use complex at 3022 South Western Avenue, in South Los Angeles, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a warehouse and parking lot.

Plans call for a five-story building north of Jefferson Boulevard with 114 apartments above 2,500 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. A semi-underground garage would serve 62 cars.

CIM Group would receive a density bonus allowing a larger building with more apartments than allowed by zoning rules in exchange for setting aside 14 affordable apartments for tenants earning very low incomes.

The U-shaped complex, designed by Nadel Architects of Sawtelle, would replace a traditional courtyard with a single story commercial building with a rooftop swimming pool deck.

The beige-and-gray stucco complex would include large windows, balconies with sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows outside its ground-floor shops and a coworking center, according to renderings.

CIM Group, now building dozens of new residential and commercial developments in West Adams and Jefferson Park, has been accused of gentrifying South Los Angeles.

Across the street at 3010 South Western Avenue, the Mid-Wilshire-based firm is planning a smaller mixed-use apartment building of 40 units, according to Urbanize.

CIM has built a similar mixed-use project a few blocks north at 2221 South Western Avenue, and has proposed 364 apartments at 2211 South Western Avenue, on an empty lot south of the I-10 Freeway.

The 364-unit development would add to the 60-unit complex next door at 2231 South Western Avenue. Plans at the site include an 81-key hotel with around 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Since 2015, CIM has been slowly assembling properties along that block. It paid $9.7 million for the land where it built the 60-unit project. The firm then bought two more parcels for around $2.5 million in 2018, records show.

Once completed, the combined developments would make up one of the largest mixed-use complexes in South L.A.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CIM GroupJefferson Parkmixed use developmentresidential real estateSouth Los Angeles

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CBRE's Dean Zander and CBRE’s Stuart Weston with a rendering of Rize Irvine (LinkedIn, CBRE, Zillow)
    Rize Irvine apartment complex trades for $190M
    Rize Irvine apartment complex trades for $190M
    Kimco Realty’s Conor Flynn and an aerial of 15466 Whittier Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Kimco Realty eyes urban village at San Gabriel Valley mall
    Kimco Realty eyes urban village at San Gabriel Valley mall
    Chapman University's President Daniele Struppa with 2045 S. State College Boulevard
    Chapman University pays $160M for Anaheim apartments
    Chapman University pays $160M for Anaheim apartments
    John R. Saunders of Saunders Property and the Skyline Mobile Home Park at 2550 Pacific Coast Highway (Saunders, Google Maps)
    Torrance rejects rent control ordinance for mobile homes
    Torrance rejects rent control ordinance for mobile homes
    Integral Communities' Eugene Rosenfeld with 12 Baker Street (Eugene Rosenfeld, Long Beach City Council, Getty)
    Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
    Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
    Onni Group President Rossano De Cotiis with renderings of 200 N. Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach and 6091 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood (IBI Group, Kilograph)
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    (llustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    LA leads nation in apartment conversions
    LA leads nation in apartment conversions
    Pasadena Councilwoman Jess Rivas & mayor Victor Gordo (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, City of Pasadena)
    Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes
    Pasadena rent control measure leads by 129 votes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.