Prologis, a global builder of industrial warehouses, wants to take a Downtown Los Angeles bus into Hollywood.

The San Francisco-based developer has filed plans to redevelop a former Greyhound bus terminal into an 8.3-acre studio production campus at 1716 East 7th Street in the Arts District, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Prologis bought the former bus terminal last year for $90 million. Greyhound has moved its L.A. buses to Union Station Patsaouras Transit Plaza.

The real estate investment trust intends to raze the vacant intercity bus terminal, clearing the way for a new production studio campus at the southeast corner of 7th and Alameda streets.

The proposed project, dubbed Alameda Crossings, would include 291,000 square feet of studio, office and support space; 10 soundstages; and a parking garage for 941 cars and 136 bicycles.

The production studios, designed by Downtown-based Relativity Architects, would feature a six-story office building with vertical windows flanked by windowless sound stages.

Alternative plans include a logistics campus that caters to companies involved in research and development.

The logistics campus, centered by a four-story industrial-style building, would be flanked by two three-story buildings with high ceilings and a large mural facing a street, according to a rendering.

Prologis owns and operates 17 buildings across Los Angeles, according to Prologis Vice President Lauren Achtemeier.

The project, which doesn’t have an announced timeline, is the third largest studio complex planned along Alameda Street, on the western border of the Arts District.

Atlas Capital Group has won approvals for a $650 million production campus with 11 soundstages and offices at the site of the Los Angeles Times printing plant, dubbed 8th & Alameda Studios.

East End Capital filed plans this year to build a $1 billion production campus with 16 soundstages and offices on 15 acres at Alameda and 6th Street.

Relativity Architects has designed similar production facilities in Boyle Heights and Glendale.

— Dana Bartholomew