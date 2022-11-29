Open Menu

Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys

LA Family Housing to convert Panorama Motel into supportive housing

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 29, 2022 08:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)
8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)

Non-profit LA Family Housing plans to redevelop a Van Nuys motel into a two-building, 91-unit residential complex.

Plans for the former Panorama Motel site, at 8209 Sepulveda Boulevard, call for the conversion of an existing two-story, 49-unit motel, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles City Planning Department. The current structure will be redeveloped into a low-income housing complex with 40 units. In addition to the conversion, the filing outlined plans for the construction of a new three-story building with 50 affordable units. The project, to be called Panorama PSH, will also include one manager’s unit.

LA Family Housing, which has a focus on San Fernando Valley, operates 26 temporary, permanently affordable and supportive housing properties, according to its website. One of the largest properties in its portfolio is the Residences on Main in South Los Angeles. The property, at 6901 South Main Street, contains 49 supportive housing units, including 24 for homeless households.

LA Family Housing and its joint venture partner Coalition for Responsible Community Development received $16.7 million in financing for the property in 2019. The organization also operates the Comunidad Cesar Chavez (previously known as Chernow House and Triangle Apartments), a 146-bed emergency shelter for homeless families.

In March of 2020, the organization was sued for allegedly failing to pay workers for overtime and keeping accurate timesheets. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in October of last year.

The property at 8209 Sepulveda Boulevard was previously owned by the Los Angeles Housing Authority, which sold the site to LA Family Housing in December 2020, property records show, for nearly $10 million. The L.A. Housing Authority acquired the site for $7.7 million as part of the second phase of Project Homekey, a $2.75 billion program that aims to convert hotels into supportive housing. Before the acquisition, the property was known as the Panorama Motel.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Real Estate Development Associates' Jason Krotts and Bill Goltermann; South Ontario Logistics Center, Euclid and Merrill Avenues, Ontario (Real Estate Development Associates, Getty)
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and rendering of 1716 E. 7th Street (Prologis, Getty, Jackson Liles)
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes and Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (Getty, Water Garden LA)
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Diane Shammas and rendering of proposed Ford dealership (Pitzer College, Felix Chevrolet, Getty)
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Burnham Ward Properties' Bryon Ward, Bellwether Financial Group's Joe Ueberroth and R.D. Olson's Bob Olson with a rendering of the redeveloped Dana Point Harbor (Burnham Ward, Bellweather Financial Group, RDO Development, Dana Point Harbor Partners)
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    Map of Bloomington Business Park, bordered by Santa Ana, Jurupa, Maple Avenue, Linden and Alder avenues, Bloomington (San Bernardino County, Getty)
    Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
    Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
    Onni Group President Rossano De Cotiis with renderings of 200 N. Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach and 6091 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood (IBI Group, Kilograph)
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    Ratkovich Company's Brian Saenger and the West Harbor project (Ratkovich Company, West Harbor)
    Ratkovich JV scores $90M in energy and construction financing for West Harbor
    Ratkovich JV scores $90M in energy and construction financing for West Harbor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.