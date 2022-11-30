Open Menu

Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead

Gated development would include 29 single-family homes and eight duplexes

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 30, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
From left: Bornstein Enterprises' Loren Borstein, Alan Borstein, and Craig Borstein with 8601 Mission Drive
From left: Bornstein Enterprises’ Loren Borstein, Alan Borstein, and Craig Borstein with 8601 Mission Drive (Bornstein Enterprises)

Borstein Enterprises aims to build 29 single-family homes and eight duplexes in the west San Gabriel Valley.

The Sawtelle-based developer has filed plans to build the 37 homes on a vacant lot at 8601 Mission Drive in Rosemead, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The 3.3-acre lot at Mission Drive and Walnut Grove Avenue would contain the gated community known as Mission Villas, which would include four duplexes set aside as affordable.

The project features three- and four-bedroom homes from 1,546 to 2,351 square feet, with parking for 25 cars.

Plans call for two-story Colonial Revival-style homes across a boomerang-shaped lot, broken up by private streets and bookended by the attached duplexes.

The development, which would require a general plan amendment and a zone change, would include a private park, kids playground and barbeque pit.

Bornstein funded the project in January, according to its website. It would be within walking distance of Rosemead Park and Aquatic Center.

Pending approvals, Mission Villas could break ground in March and be completed by June.

In March, Borstein filed plans to build 80 townhomes with shops and restaurants on the site of a demolished dairy manufacturing plant in Artesia.

Elsewhere, Borstein is developing various townhome projects in Gardena, including 22 three-story homes on Marine Avenue.

Since it was founded in 1980 by Alan Borstein, the company has developed more than 150 residential subdivisions and more than 3.6 million square feet of industrial and commercial property, according to its website.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.