An elaborate Italianate mansion in a Calabasas gated community is set to hit the market for a touch under $30 million–and just shy of a recent record sale in the San Fernando Valley.

Robin Gibson and her then-husband Tim Gibson had the 14,000-square-foot home built over six years in the mid-2000s, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Robin Gibson, who founded the self-tanning brand St. Tropez, commissioned high-profile Southern California architect William Hablinski to design a home inspired by Italy’s palazzos.

“My architect told me he’d build me a house that would feel like I’m in Italy all the time,” Gibson said. “Hands down, he did that.”

The main entrance opens to an entryway with vaulted ceilings, a chandelier, and an ornate staircase with hand-forged railings. There are hand-carved travertine fireplaces and bathtubs. The great room has a 28-foot-high ceiling painted in a Renaissance style.

Most rooms have intricate crown molding, chandeliers and other decorations. Some rooms have built-in shelving as well.

The main home has five bedrooms, while a guest house includes another two bedrooms. Amenities include a 1,100-bottle wine room and a rooftop deck accessible through a retractable glass roof.

The rear of the home opens to a loggia with an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and a fireplace. There is also a formal garden.

Gibson and her ex-husband bought the 1.3-acre parcel in 2003 for $1.3 million. She said she spent around $18 million building the home.

Ornate Italian architecture has gone out of style in the last decade, but Calabasas remains among the San Fernando Valley’s most coveted areas.

Unless Gibson gets above her ask–officially listed at $29.995–million the property won’t be breaking any sales records. Sprout Social founder Justyn Howard set a San Fernando Valley price record in August when he and wife, Elizabeth, bought a spec home in Calabasas for $30 million, just a hair above Gibson’s ask.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch